Pure gold! Even record prices fail to dampen Kerala's grand love affair with the yellow metal

"We are also seeing families gifting only a small portion as gold jewellery and remaining in the form of gold coins or gold bars to their daughters during marriages," he said.

Kerala is home to about 15,000 jewellers, of whom 7,000 have Rs 40 lakh and above turnover per annum, and are registered under the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association.

Price pressure could kick in

Unlike the World Gold Council, Jayanta Roy, senior vice-president and group head of ICRA, a research and ratings agency, expects the gold purchases to slow down in the short term due to record high prices.

"Domestic jewellery consumption is sensitive to volatility in gold prices, wherein consumers tend to delay discretionary jewellery consumption during periods of high volatility in gold prices," he said.

ICRA expects the domestic jewellery consumption (in value terms) to grow by 10–12% in the year ending March 31, 2024.

"While consumption growth is estimated at around 15% YoY in H1 FY2024, the growth rate is projected to be slower at 6-8% YoY in H2 FY2024 due to sustained pressure on rural demand owing to high inflation and rising gold prices," Roy said.

The south Indian states account for nearly 40% of the total jewellery consumption in India. Within the region, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have traditionally been the larger consumers of gold jewellery owing to higher per capita incomes and lower poverty rates.

"Kerala’s jewellery consumption is also aided by healthy remittances from the Middle East," he said.

An abiding fascination

Malayalees' fascination with gold is embedded within the state's cultural ethos, said T S Kalyanaraman, managing director of Kalyan Jewellers.

"Gold holds a significant place in the religious and social spheres, from weddings to festive occasions such as Onam and Vishu; gold jewellery purchases are driven by cultural beliefs," he said.

Nazar, who runs Koickal Jewellers in Kollam's Karungapally, echoes the sentiments: "From the birth of a child to education initiation to puberty, marriage, and even, in some cases, deaths, gold is an integral part of the Malayalees' psyche."

ICRA's Roy said the wedding jewellery segment, which accounts for nearly 50% of the total domestic demand, continues to be a strong demand driver despite rising prices.

Kalayanaraman, however, said Malayalees' design preferences change every 100 km in the state, and that makes a jeweller play an important role in catering to a specific region.

"As an entity founded in Kerala, we understand the importance of following a hyperlocal strategy, to appeal to local consumers from different regions. Jewellery is a nuanced trade," he pointed out.

Record prices good news for gold loan companies

Another key element in Kerala's gold story is the booming gold loan market.

According to the latest annual reports, three Kerala-headquartered NBFCs hold nearly 300 tonnes of gold. While Muthoot Finance holds 180 tonnes of gold, Manappuram Finance possesses 58 tonnes of bullion. For, Muthoot FinCorp, the figure is 55 tonnes.

"With prices rising to new records, we are seeing more gold coming to the pledge market. This is because the realisation per gram has increased," said Umesh Mohan, executive director and CEO of Indel Money, a fast-growing gold-loan company. "Simply put, more disposable income to fulfill their needs."

Kerala is a big market for gold loans, and as per the statistics available from the State Level Bankers' Conference (SLBC), the total outstanding gold loans in the banking sector (public, private, and cooperative banks) stood at Rs 72,863.74 crore as of September 2023.

The major players in the organised banking sector are Canara Bank (Rs 16,776.18 crore), followed by State Bank of India (Rs 14,990.27 crore) and Federal Bank (Rs 8,112.80 crore).