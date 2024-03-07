VR Gaming: Chennai feels the fun and thrill

Virtual reality gaming is gradually gaining popularity in Chennai. A visit to a couple of gaming centres shows that they are drawing a decent crowd. There are home gamers as well. Not only children, adults too are realizing that there is fun in the games. Chennai is one of the cities that is doing better along with cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Haryana where there are said to be exclusive VR games.

What is it?

Naveen Goswami, Head of Innovation, Witzeal Technologies, says that no longer are gamers limited to observing the action from a distance; they are active participants within the very fabric of the virtual world. Whether it’s traversing through fantastical landscapes, engaging in heart-pounding combat, or solving intricate puzzles, VR empowers players to step into the shoes of their avatars and experience every adrenaline-pumping moment as if they were truly living it.

Now, shall we pick the VR headset, wear it and set to shoot the aliens and zombies, head for a adventurous mountain climb, freak over a roller-coaster ride and indulge in more of such fun, all simulated and all immersive?

Ctrl VR

A Harsh Marlechar, founder of Ctrl VR in Chennai, told TNIE Online that he launched the centre in Chennai about six years ago when the industry was in a nascent stage in the country. There were hardly a couple of VR gaming outlets not only in Chennai but also in Bengaluru and Goa at the time, he said.

Did he take a chance?

"We know that after PC and Arcade, the next generation or level of gaming will be VR," he quipped.

Before he launched Ctrl VR, he did most of the research online, besides visiting Goa and Bengaluru to make a study.

Today Ctrl VR has around 30 games and the gamers are not only children but also adults.