VR Gaming: Chennai feels the fun and thrill

Virtual reality gaming is gradually gaining popularity in Chennai. A visit to a couple of gaming centres shows that they are drawing a decent crowd. There are home gamers as well. Not only children, adults too are realizing that there is fun in the games. Chennai is one of the cities that is doing better along with cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Haryana where there are said to be exclusive VR games.
What is it?
Naveen Goswami, Head of Innovation, Witzeal Technologies, says that no longer are gamers limited to observing the action from a distance; they are active participants within the very fabric of the virtual world. Whether it’s traversing through fantastical landscapes, engaging in heart-pounding combat, or solving intricate puzzles, VR empowers players to step into the shoes of their avatars and experience every adrenaline-pumping moment as if they were truly living it.
Now, shall we pick the VR headset, wear it and set to shoot the aliens and zombies, head for a adventurous mountain climb, freak over a roller-coaster ride and indulge in more of such fun, all simulated and all immersive?
Ctrl VR
A Harsh Marlechar, founder of Ctrl VR in Chennai, told TNIE Online that he launched the centre in Chennai about six years ago when the industry was in a nascent stage in the country. There were hardly a couple of VR gaming outlets not only in Chennai but also in Bengaluru and Goa at the time, he said.
Did he take a chance?
"We know that after PC and Arcade, the next generation or level of gaming will be VR," he quipped.
Before he launched Ctrl VR, he did most of the research online, besides visiting Goa and Bengaluru to make a study.
Today Ctrl VR has around 30 games and the gamers are not only children but also adults.
According to Harsh, currently most games are developed in countries including US and UK. He wishes that without delay India also would start developing the games.
VR Game Cafe
However, Vimal, 29, who manages the virtual reality gaming outlet VR Game Cafe in Anna Nagar, said that they have an in-house team that designs the games and adds new VR games every three months to ensure they do not lose on repeat customers. This is apart from the few games they source from outside.
He also adds that the age and other content-related restrictions on gamers are taken into account based on the advice and suggestions of the game developers.
The centre was launched over an year ago. Vimal said it is receiving good reception in the city. He says people aged between 18-30 years throng the spot frequently. He says school and college students, IT professionals and doctors are among those who show keen interest. Vimal says around 600 people visit the gaming store in a week. He adds that the weekends see most of the rush.
They offer free-roaming, controller-based, and experience-based VR games. They also offer games in single-player and multi-player formats.
Elaborating on a few strategies that he employs to draw in the crowds, Vimal noted that he offers a few minutes of free trial in all games to kindle interest. He also shares, “In order to reduce the waiting time for the customers in case if all the virtual gaming units are occupied , we have Playstation 5!”
He adds that offering a decent dining experience at the store has struck the right cords as people who come to taste food try out the Virtual games and those who come to play, try their food.
Talking about the relatively high cost of the virtual games, he says that in this industry, the return on investment is a slow process, and the maintenance and service costs of the devices are pretty high.
He says that fear is a driving factor and he would first ask the customers what they are scared of and then suggest the games. For example, if they are scared of heights, we would suggest games that would make them feel like walking on a narrow rope at great heights. He says, “Thrill comes out of doing what you will never dare to do in real life.”
Talking about the trends, he says the reduction in weight of the VR headset and the advancement of the sensors are evolving developments.
When asked if customers had shared any discomfort or inconvenience post their VR experience, he says that the games are designed for shorter durations to avoid eye strain and there are people to guide players through the game. Also, in case they feel anxious, they are free to remove the headset and relax.
Customers Speak
Saravanan, who works at Nissan, comes out after playing a virtual cricket match and says that it is a delight to experience fast balls, a crowded stadium, cheers, and the feeling of playing on the real ground. When asked if he is going to the actual ground to play, he says, “I used to go earlier, but now I don’t find time.” He says that having played two virtual sessions, he has found his new stress buster.
Keerthika, a third-year engineering student, says, “Virtual games actually feel so realistic! It is a new experience, and I would like to come again.” She adds, “Everyone should experience VR gaming at least once; it is both frightening and interesting at the same time.”
Sandhya, a college student, says, “It is my first experience; it seems to be an interesting one, and I will definitely bring my friends next time.”
Gaming at home
If VR centres are a popular go-to place to immerse into the virtual world of gaming, a few experience it at home too. One can spend money out of the pocket to purchase the VR headsets available on online platforms.
Vyshnav, an ardent gamer, says, “Meta Quest VR headsets are a popular option available. A lot of factors, like cost, personal choice, and expectations, play a role. Also, we can’t say that all gamers may like the virtual experience; some may even dislike it. If one likes VR headsets and it suits their budget, then they can go for it.”
My own experience
Balloon terror is all about the hot-air balloon ride thousands of feet above the ground in a mountainous region. Walking along the shaky wooden plank and skipping from one hot air balloon to the other to escape fire is the crux of the game. A huge eagle comes now and then to have a look at you.
I had a guide who asked me to step into the hot air balloon carefully and have a balanced walk along the plank. She also whispered to me to observe the scene and keenly watch over the happenings.
The virtual roller coaster ride completely immersed me as the player in the rigorous momentum, moving up and down at varying speeds, all in a few minutes, offering the same thrill as one would experience in a real ride.
Can virtual reality help seniors?
According to the Associated Press, Stanford’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab will be working with John Knox’s 1,200 residents, who will have ready access to the equipment under the supervision of staff members. The goal is to see whether virtual reality can improve their mood, strengthen their relationships with staff and make them more receptive to technology. Other senior communities in the United States and elsewhere will soon be added by the California university.
Virtual reality works by making what the person sees and hears track with what they are doing. In a VR trip to Paris, for example, a participant might turn to the left and see the Eiffel Tower with a musician playing in the foreground, and then turn right and find two people conversing. If the participant moves toward one direction, that sound increases while the other diminishes.
“There is a fair amount of previously published research by academic labs around the world that shows VR, when administered properly, can help reduce anxiety, improve mood, and reduce pain,” Jeremy Bailenson, the Stanford lab’s founding director has been quoted as saying by the AP. “This particular study is focused on how using VR might reduce the residents’ feelings of isolation from the outside world — all the more important after the isolation we all faced during the pandemic.”