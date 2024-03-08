Paper leaks compromise India’s once formidable public exam system

For decades, India’s public examination system has been highly rated, both at home and abroad. It is regarded as tough, but fair and clean. The proof of the pudding lies in the eating. Thanks to the intensely competitive nature of the public exams at various levels, Indian students have done well all around including cracking the GREs to enter Ivy League universities.

In other words, the examination system in India, a cornerstone of the educational framework, is multifaceted, catering to various stages of a student’s academic journey from school to higher education and even beyond.

Now in the past few years, things seem to have taken a turn for the worse. Public examination papers, once regarded as sacrosanct, are leaking at a pace which the venerable founding fathers of India’s education system could scarcely have divined.

From marquee examinations like IIT entrance tests and pre-medical entrance NEET to mid-term school papers in Punjab to constables’ recruitment in Haryana, no institution appears to be unscathed. Sadly, such leaks are adversely impacting the brand value of some famous public institutions, which in turn is threatening their reputations and the futures of their otherwise meritorious students.