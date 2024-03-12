Will the big Congress bet on Muraleedharan winning Thrissur after Padmaja's switch pay off?

If Padmaja Venugopal's crossing over to the BJP was a setback to the Congress, it responded ingeniously by fielding her brother K Muraleedharan in their home ground -- Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. He replaces TN Prathapan who is the sitting MP.
Muraleedharan and Padmaja are the children of late Chief Minister K Karunakaran.
Meanwhile, scotching speculation that Padmaja will not be campaigning for him, BJP candidate for the constituency and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi affirmed that she will canvas for him, adding that he will share the dais with her as per the advice of the BJP's central leadership, Janmabhumi reported. In his next visit to the state on March 15 and 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a mega road show in Thrissur in January 2024, will address rallies in the neighbouring Palakkad constituency and also in Pathanamthitta.
By fielding Muraleedharan in Thrissur, the Congress seems to have said 'check' to the CPI and BJP.
The CPI had fielded VS Sunil Kumar, the former Agriculture minister, from the seat.
Muraleedharan, sitting MP of Vatakara, was earlier elected as MP from Kozhikode constituency in 1989, 1991 and 1999. He was also elected to the state legislative assembly in 2011 and 2016 from Vattiyoorkkavu constituency.
When asked, Muraleedhran said that he doesn't face any challenges because of his constituency being shifted from Vatakara to Thrissur.
"I'm fielded in Thrissur to defeat the BJP," he said, hastening to add that the need arose against the backdrop of his sister joining the saffron party.
Although, the LDF has won all the assembly segments in Thrissur parliamentary constituency last time, when it comes to Lok Sabha polls, the people have preferred the UDF, he underlined.
Sunil Kumar, his primary rival, can though turn out to be a formidable opponent.
The CPI candidate said his electioneering is progressing well. He said the main issue he is highlighting is the importance of protecting the secular fabric of the country and the necessity to vote out the BJP. His campaign also aims at exposing the Congress party's ambivalent stand on the issue, Sunil added.
"We're also highlighting the issues that directly affect the people like price rise of essential commodities besides petrol and diesel," he said.
On his rivals, he replied, "Who my rivals are is not at all an issue."
"95 percent panchayats, majority of the district panchayats and block panchayats, and the municipalities except one in Thrissur are with the LDF. Two of the assembly segments from which I had won previously, Nattika and Thrissur, are in this constituency," he said.
The Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency comprises Guruvayur, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika (Res), Irinjalakuda and Puthukkad segments.
As mentioned earlier, the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front won all the segments in the 2021 assembly polls.
From 1952-62, the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency was with the Congress.
Between 1967 and 1971, CPI candidate C Janardhanan was Thrissur MP.
Between 1971 and 1980, KK Rajan of the CPI was the MP.
Since then, the Congress and the LDF have been winning the seat alternatively.
Karunakaran had lost twice from Thrissur assembly segment while he won on seven occasions from Mala which after redrawing of constituencies became part of Kodungallur assembly segment and Chalakudi Lok Sabha constituency. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram and Mukundapuram.
Thrissur was always going to be a tricky wicket for his son. What Padmaja's entry into the constituency in support of the BJP does to Muraleedharan will be eagerly watched? A keen tussle is on the cards here.