Will the big Congress bet on Muraleedharan winning Thrissur after Padmaja's switch pay off?

If Padmaja Venugopal's crossing over to the BJP was a setback to the Congress, it responded ingeniously by fielding her brother K Muraleedharan in their home ground -- Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. He replaces TN Prathapan who is the sitting MP.

Muraleedharan and Padmaja are the children of late Chief Minister K Karunakaran.

Meanwhile, scotching speculation that Padmaja will not be campaigning for him, BJP candidate for the constituency and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi affirmed that she will canvas for him, adding that he will share the dais with her as per the advice of the BJP's central leadership, Janmabhumi reported. In his next visit to the state on March 15 and 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a mega road show in Thrissur in January 2024, will address rallies in the neighbouring Palakkad constituency and also in Pathanamthitta.

By fielding Muraleedharan in Thrissur, the Congress seems to have said 'check' to the CPI and BJP.

The CPI had fielded VS Sunil Kumar, the former Agriculture minister, from the seat.