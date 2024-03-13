How a petty theft unravelled two murders that shocked a sleepy village in the high ranges of Idukki

The second murder victim was NG Vijayan, the father of the Vidhya-Vishnu siblings, at their rented house in Kakkattukada.

As per his confession, Nitheesh killed Vijayan by smashing the 60-year-old man's head with a hammer after a verbal duel in August last year.



“Nitheesh was a sorcerer and he had brought the entire family under his influence through his witchcraft. Even the house owned by the family in Sagara Junction was sold as per his direction and the family have been staying at various rented houses in the Kattappana area for the last several years,” an official with the intelligence wing told The New Indian Express.



Police said Nitheesh also managed to keep the family secluded from the outside world. So, none of their relatives or neighbours had any information about the family or about the two women inside the house. Moreover, years of living in seclusion as witnesses to the murders had made Vidhya and Suma mentally unstable, they said.



Ward member Rema Manoharan told the media she had no inkling that the two women were residing in the house. The house owner too echoed her, saying she wasn't aware of Vidhya and Suma being in the house. The owner said Vishnu had taken the house for rent under a different identity and used to come to her home to pay rent.



Illicit affair and newborn



The investigation team was wondering at first if they could rely on Vidhya's statements that Nitheesh had murdered her newborn child and her father Vijayan since she was mentally unstable. But then came Nitheesh’s confession.



Nitheesh told the cops that he had strangled the child to death to avoid dishonour and buried the body at the house in Sagara Junction in 2016. As per Nitheesh’s statement, Vidhya’s father Vijayan was also involved in the crime and it was he who had aided Nitheesh in murdering the child. Since the family feared social stigma, they kept the murder a secret and supported Nitheesh in his other illegal activities.



Vijayan’s murder



When he killed Vijayan in 2023, Suma and Vishnu helped him in burying the body inside the room of their rented house in Kakkattukada as they feared Nitheesh would spill the beans on earlier crimes if they didn’t do so.



It also emerged that Nitheesh had kept Vidhya and Suma locked inside the house since they had both become mentally unstable after Vijayan's murder.



After the police found the two women in the rented house in Kakkattukada, Vidhya was left in the care of her relatives. However, murder charges have been slapped on Suma and Vishnu in connection with Vijayan’s murder.



