Hunting or killing of wild animals that become dangerous to human life necessary: Annie Raja

At the heart of a labyrinth of issues emerging as major talking points in the Wayanad parliamentary constituency, where CPI's Annie Raja is challenging Congress leader and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi, is the human-animal conflict.

Loss of human lives, besides loss of property and crops in wild animal attacks has caused much anguish, anger and pain among the locals. How can this issue be addressed?

In a telephonic conversation with The New Indian Express, Annie Raja acknowledged that the human-animal conflict is happening frequently in Wayanad.

She said that as a native of Aralam near Wayanad she knows the anguish and pain of the people well.

The CPI candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls said that she is meeting people and listening to what they have to say about preventing human deaths and destruction of properties and crops in wild animal attacks.

"The CPI (M) -led LDF government has done well to declare the human-animal conflict a state-specific disaster," Annie Raja noted.

Moreover, the Kerala government has also held dialogues with the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Among a slew of measures taken during the dialogues was the formation of a committee comprising Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu officials to mitigate the conflict, she pointed out.

Further, Annie Raja said that the Kerala government has been demanding that the Centre amend the Wildlife Protection Act so as to, among other things, permit hunting or killing of wild animals that become dangerous to human life. This is necessary, she felt.