Water, water everywhere: Can India ever achieve the dream?

As summer approaches, so do the country's water woes. India has 18% of the world’s population, but only 4% of its water resources, making it one of the most water-stressed countries.

That a vast majority of Indians cannot avail one of the most basic necessities of life – clean drinking water – is hardly breaking news. What is scary, however, are the findings of a recent survey conducted by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry. Christened the first "Pey Jal Survekshan" (drinking water survey), the exercise covered 485 cities and captured more than 5.21 lakh household responses. Of all the cities reviewed, barely 46 cities or municipalities had a 100-per cent pass rate of samples taken from households and water treatment plants! Given that there are 4,000 cities and towns in India, with 300 cities that have a population of over 1,00,000, that should be considered a pretty daunting statistic.

The findings, announced at a ministry briefing recently, said that direct observation and assessments were carried out in 830 water treatment facilities, 941 water bodies, 1,044 used water treatment facilities and 2,005 parks visited for assessing availability of rainwater harvesting structures.

Elaborating on the various categories under the “Pey Jal Survekshan Awards”, the then Secretary in the ministry, Manoj Joshi, said based on the survey scores for access and coverage, and water quality and sustainability parameters, nine awards will be given to cities and nine to states based on their cities’ performance. “Special awards are being given to cities for good quality water bodies, reuse of treated used water and pioneers in sustainable water use,” Joshi said in the statement.

Well, given the sordid realities on the ground, that can be no more than cold comfort.