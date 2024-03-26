Debunking the K-shaped recovery theory

(viii) Recovery in GDP itself shows that top 10% has recovered and doing well. It is also seen in salary/ wage expenses of listed companies which increased from INR 9.5 tn in FY20 to INR 13.4 tn in FY23 (Source: S43). It seems that their incomes have grown even faster than the GDP growth rates.

(ix) Now, coming to the middle 40% of the population (51st to 90th percentile), there are indications that they may not have fully recovered yet, at least not seen growth in real incomes, especially considering stagnant earnings of regular wage earners and urban self-employed. This can be corroborated by indirect indicators like lower two-wheeler sales/ stagnant phone sales etc.

These would be the people who (i) would not have received benefits from the Government via food grains etc. (ii) would be mostly not paying income taxes and working in the informal sector (a good chunk of it would be in the urban areas which bore the brunt of the lockdown impact)that would have suffered more because of the pandemic (compared to the organized sector).

A lot of these people would be working in the Trade, hotels and transportation sector which employs 9-10 crore people. As per GDP calculations as well, this sector has recovered the least and the CAGR from FY20 to FY23 for this sector is just ~1%.

(x) These conclusions are somewhat covered by Dr. Raghuram Rajan in an interview dated December 2022 where he said (Source: 44): “Its not just about four or five industrialists, even the income of upper-middle class rose in the country….Extremely poor people get a lot of benefit from the government and the upper class was not affected by the pandemic, it was the lower-middle class who faced trouble to a larger extent.”

Section 11: Outlook

While there are views which suggest that we are in a full-blown crisis due to K-shaped recovery, the evidence for the same is weak.

For the bottom 50%, one must closely monitor the MGNREGS demand and the rural wage data. However, continued recovery in real estate sector and capex spending by Government (private capex recovery may still take time) will be able to keep this segment’s income growing. There would be some impact on real estate sector especially considering higher interest rates, the global growth slowdown, and the hiring freezes in IT sector for the next year or two. One also must look out for “Revdis” which may slowdown capex spending. However, they may be offset in the short-term due to higher revenue spending.

For the top 10%, CY24 may be tougher considering the hiring freeze in IT, global growth slowdown etc. Once we are out of that phase things would get better.

The middle 40% seems to have been the most affected though here also it’s not a full-blown crisis but rather a stagnation in incomes. However, with the continued recovery in the Trade, Hotels and Transportation sector and if the Government programs like National Logistics Policy have the intended effects, this segment will also start growing.

(The author is Associate Vice-President at one of the 'big four' accounting firms)