Lok Sabha polls 2024: Will BJP make a mark in Dravida land Tamil Nadu?

The AIADMK is contesting 32 seats while the remaining seven seats have been allotted to allies DMDK, PT and SDPI.

The BJP is contesting 20 seats while 10 seats have been allotted to the allies.

'Contest between DMK and AIADMK'

Although, widely seen as a three-cornered contest, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK’s Kanimozhi will have us believe that the contest is between the DMK and the AIADMK.

While launching his election campaign in Tiruchy on March 24, Palaniswami came up with this claim: "Three prominent parties are facing the election in Tamil Nadu... But the people of Tamil Nadu know that it is only AIADMK or DMK when it comes to the electoral battle."

Similarly, DMK MP Kanimozhi, who looks poised to retain the Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency, while speaking to media persons at Chennai airport on March 24, affirmed that the electoral fight in Tamil Nadu is between the DMK and AIADMK "since the people will ignore the BJP."

The BJP state president K Annamalai, who is contesting from the Coimbatore constituency, though would have none of it and insists the fight is between “dharma and adharma.”