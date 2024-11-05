Arteries of Chennai: Finding solutions to the city's water woes the 'Thisai' way

Citizens of Chennai are alwaying sharing water woes: water for consumption is scarce in summer; waterlogging is unavoidable during monsoon; waterways are clogged, polluted and destroyed all year around. Seeking short-term solutions for systemic problems has only exacerbated the severity of such waterborne miseries. Comprehensive city planning is the answer to all of Chennai's water problems, say Anandhitha and Madhulikaa, co-founders of 'Thisai', focused on providing a new direction when it comes to finding solutions.

The three major rivers in the city – Cooum, Kosasthalaiyar and Adyar – once attracted a great deal of attention from traders, tourists and devotees. However, the rivers no longer resemble their past forms, and the many subsidiaries and canals have either been flattened and developed into bustling townships or degraded to stinking sewage streams. Their names and histories have been gradually erased from public memory.

The regional water harvesting system, once renowned for its sheer efficacy, has now been systematically destroyed by encroachments and ecological imbalances.

"The metro area is criss-crossed by over 15 major drains, in addition to the expansive Buckingham Canal that runs along the coast … And yet, why? Why is the infrastructure not able to handle the rains?" reads the caption of an Instagram post by 'Thisai', titled 'Arteries of Chennai'.