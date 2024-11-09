The 'bigger than the Olympics' Sports Meet happening in Kerala

Ever imagined a school sports meet being conducted on the lines of the Olympics?

Well, it's happening! The annual mega sporting event being organised by Kerala's Department of General Education is underway in Ernakulam district with 24,000 young athletes competing in 39 sports events at 17 venues.

What makes the Kerala School Sports Meet even more special is the category called Inclusive Sports aimed at bringing special needs students into the mainstream. Another aspect of the sports meet is the participation of students studying in eight schools in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Organising and managing such a massive event, which if one goes by the scale is even bigger than the Olympics, has got everyone looking at those working behind the scenes in awe.

"Just look at the magnitude," says an official with the General Education department. However, everything had been prepared and planned with precision with the help of the huge workforce that the department has, he adds.

The Minister for General Education V Sivankutty emphasised to The New Indian Express that "This event has truly transformed the landscape of school sports in our state. What makes this year's Olympics model sports meet truly special is the unwavering commitment to inclusivity. By organizing this event like a miniature Olympics, we've set a powerful example for the world. We've shown that every child, regardless of their abilities, deserves the opportunity to participate and excel."

He adds, "The Department of General Education has worked tirelessly to ensure that no child is left behind. We've provided the necessary resources, training, and support to nurture young talent. The sight of children with diverse abilities, competing in a meet, fills my heart with hope."

The minister points out that November 4 will forever be etched in his memory as a day of immense pride and joy. "Witnessing the sheer joy and determination on the faces of our young athletes was truly inspiring. We have not only brought these children into the mainstream but also empowered them to reach their full potential," he says.

As to what prompted the General Education department to try out something new, the official quoted earlier says, "It was seen that something was lacking in our students when it came to sports. Of course, we used to conduct School Sports Meets every year. However, in all these annual sports meets, it was seen that more importance was given to athletics while games took a back seat. And the number of students taking part in athletics was just around 2,900. It was thought that this was not enough. Sports plays an important part in the overall development of a student. So we needed to get more students to participate."

Picking the final 24000 from six lakh students

Explaining how the 24,000 participants were lined up, the official says, "If you look at the student strength, our general education department is huge. 47 lakh students are studying in the schools under the department." In the build-up to the Kerala School Sports Meet, the first step involved holding sports meets at the sub-district levels.

"Around six lakh students took part in the sub-district meets. These meets produced around 1.6 lakh winners. These winners then went on to compete in the revenue district meets that were held in the 14 districts of the state. Out of these meets emerged 24,000 winners who are now competing in the Kerala School Sports Meet at Ernakulam," says the official.

"The same method was followed to select the athletes participating in Inclusive Sports and also those who arrived from the UAE," adds the official.