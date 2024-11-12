INTERVIEW| Congress will emerge as single largest party in Maharashtra polls, says state chief Nana Patole

A

I do not care and worry about anyone’s opinion as long as I am doing justice to my party and my post. I was not asking for the seat for me and my relatives, but for the party cadre and aspirants who were working for the party. The Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha election by winning 13 seats plus one independent seat. Therefore, it was the right of the Congress to get as many seats as it would also help the alliance to come back to power with a thumping majority. We had left the ground open to the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Konkan and Mumbai metropolitan region because it was their ground and expected they would do the same with the Congress in Vidarbha, but it did not happen.

I am not fully happy with the present seat sharing because the Congress should have gotten a major share due to its Lok Sabha election strike rate and as a national party to accommodate people of all castes and creeds in ticket distribution. But nevertheless, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will surely come to power because the people of Maharashtra are fed up with the current corrupt incumbent government.