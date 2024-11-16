Ajit or Yugendra? Pawar games in Baramati could hinge on the Sharad factor

BARAMATI: Will the fate of the contest in the prized Baramati seat be decided by the word of an 84-year-old? There are many indications that it could be so.

"Though Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has done notable infrastructure and development work in Baramati, the real Daivat (deity) is the 84-year-old Sharad Pawar," says Amit Taware, a resident of Thopatewadi in the Baramati constituency. The elder Pawar's word is final, and whoever he supports here — be it Ajit Pawar or Yugendra Pawar — will get our vote, he adds.

Baramati has 3.8 lakh voters, with 1.95 lakh male voters and 1.85 lakh female voters. The voter list is dominated by the Maratha community, with 35% of total votes, followed by a 30% Dhangar vote, with the remaining 35% split among Muslim, Dalit, OBC, SC/ST, and others.

Several residents of Baramati echo Amit Taware's sentiments.

"We do respect Ajit Pawar, but he has done the wrong thing by joining hands with the BJP for power. Ajit Pawar should have shown courage like NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal and former home minister Anil Deshmukh; they were imprisoned for resisting and got out. Ajit dada should have gone to jail rather than surrendering before the BJP and its mighty power. We are not with him now," says another resident, Sambhaji Sonawane.

The Pawar family, like many families from villages in Baramati, is a joint family with up to three generations living together.

"Ajit Pawar broke the joint family by joining hands with the BJP for power. Power can come and go, but what about the family members who stand with you in difficult times? What has Sharad Pawar not given to Ajit?" asks Sonawane.

"The 84-year-old man tries to keep his family united, but Ajit Pawar deserted him for power. What message do the people of Baramati get from his actions? To break families?" he adds, noting that many elderly people have taken offense to Ajit Pawar's apparent ruthlessness.

Ajit Pawar's tryst with Baramati

Ajit Pawar has contested the Baramati seat in the state assembly election eight times.

In 2019, he won the state polls by a record margin of 1.62 lakh votes.

After splitting from Sharad Pawar, Sunetra Pawar stood for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat instead of Ajit; she lost by 1.5 lakh votes and by 48,000 votes in the state assembly segment.

Choosing to contest from Baramati this election, therefore, might be the toughest battle Ajit Pawar has faced over the course of his political career.

Another resident, 44-year-old Deepak Kate, noted that this election is a clash between two dadas in Baramati: the young and emerging Yugendra Pawar (junior dada), nephew of Ajit Pawar and son of Srinivas Pawar, going up against the established dada—Ajit Pawar.

"The only difference is that the junior dada has the blessing of senior Pawar (Sharad), and that will make the difference in this election. The reason is that the people of Baramati are emotionally connected with senior Pawar— a connection like a difficult-to-cut umbilical cord, and we have seen that in the Lok Sabha election," Kate says.

"Initially, no one used to come out for Supriya Sule's campaign, but senior Pawar slowly built the tempo and showed the people whom Baramati belongs to," he adds.