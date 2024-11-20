These young writers from Chennai have hundreds of tales for adults to learn from

Dindigul I. Leoni, Chairman, Tamilnadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, has given a certificate of appreciation for two of the children's published works, said Thomas.

The children often lack a safe space to express themselves.

One of Thomas' puppet class students, 12-year-old M Jyorisri, was initially hesitant to write stories and even dropped out of puppet classes due to her fear of writing. "I asked her the reason and understood that the fear of making spelling mistakes held her back," said Thomas.

After her puppet master's encouragement, she has now penned three dramas and two stories. Her story ‘Vettrippa’ (Victory) was published in the collection Kathai Thiruvizha (Story Festival).

"Master told me that I write beautifully, even though I make mistakes; it motivated me to write more," said young Jyorisri.

Thomas has authors as young as five years of age. He spoke about how he encourages parents to write the story which their child narrates.

"Most parents tend to tweak the stories to make them more appealing, but I have confronted them and told them not to meddle with their child's creativity," he said.

Thomas is adamant about not changing stories to incorporate morals. He noted that parents often encourage children to write stories with a moral.

"I ask them to openly speak about their surroundings and find a story in it, and I pick a moral out of it," he said.

He believes that every story inherently has a moral, and it is unnecessary to alter a story to include one.

'Storytelling is therapy'

Discussing his academic background, which includes an MS in counseling and psychotherapy, Thomas spoke about how children over ten years of age often find it difficult to express themselves. For them, storytelling can be therapeutic, he believes.

He trains children to make puppet socks and to speak using them, allowing them to feel more comfortable sharing their feelings without the pressure of direct interaction.

Thirteen-year-old A Agalya’s work, ‘Poochendu’ (Bouquet Flowers), is a collection of three short stories, the first of which discusses her father’s remarriage and her bond with her stepsister. This work exemplifies how children use storytelling to navigate complex emotions.

"I had mixed feelings when I read my daughter's work. I felt a bit sad reading about what she went through," said Maheswari, Agalya's mother. She expressed pride in her daughter's emotional maturity, which is reflected in her work.