Why Gandhiji was the Cincinnatus of modern times

The power of renunciation

Cincinnatus’ bravery, soldierly skill, and trustworthiness made the city’s leaders feel as though he should be declared King of Rome. True to his humble form, Cincinnatus declined the offer and asked only to return to his farm where his wife Racilla and honest hard work awaited him. So did Gandhi; when India gained independence and Delhi was jubilant, he retired to the hamlets of Bengal to continue his service to the common folk. He scrupulously kept aloof from the corridors of power. Overcoming the lust for power is hard for leaders, but easy for heroes like Cincinnatus and Gandhi.

As a philosophical anarchist, Gandhi believed that the essential nature of the state was striving for more concentration of power and conceived the state as egoism writ large. He concedes the point that the pursuit of power is an endemic human desire but was equally careful in emphasizing the countervailing and more effective role of moral values which may create a new category of power that will be in consonance with individual fulfillment and a humane collective face. Renunciation of political power invigorates the moral and spiritual powers of individuals. The moral and spiritual prowess of the individual is the center of Gandhi’s scheme of things.

Gandhi approaches politics in a religious spirit: “I could not be leading a religious life unless I identified myself with the whole of mankind and that I could not do unless I took part in politics. The whole gamut of man’s activities today constitutes an indivisible whole….I do not know any religion apart from activity. It provides a moral basis to all other activities without which life would be a maze of sound and fury signifying nothing.”

The Gandhian concept of religion is not sectarian but universal, encompassing all humanity. When Gandhi stresses on religion as the bedrock of politics, what he means are religious values that are common to all religions rather than any kind of sectarianism.

The Christian ideal of renunciation has a significant role in the Gandhian concept of religious politics. As The Book of Common Prayer indicates, renunciation rests at the heart of the Christian identity. Hence, the renunciation of and detachment from political power is a major doctrine of faith in Gandhian philosophy. It promotes the purity of the individual soul and selfless civic virtue that wipes out egoism and selfish materialism. Civic virtue is the cultivation of habits important for the success of a society. It is often conceived as the dedication of citizens to the common welfare of each other even at the cost of their individual interests.

Embodying their philosophy

Gandhi theorized the nature of political power and authority keeping in mind his commitment and preference to anarchist ideals of how to ensure a wider diffusion of power to realize justice in society. His essential distrust of power and authority led him to articulate an alternative which he called enlightened anarchy. This enlightened anarchy is anchored in selfless civic duty and virtues like humility, modesty, and hard work as Cincinnatus practised in ancient Rome.

The saying “Don't explain your philosophy. Embody it,” is attributed to Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher. This is a call to action, recognizing that actions speak louder than words. Instead of merely explaining one’s philosophical or ethical stance, the emphasis is on demonstrating that stance through behaviour, choices, and interactions with the world. Cincinnatus and Gandhi embodied their philosophy of detachment from political power and an unwavering commitment to civic virtue. They were ideal citizen-servants worth adulation and emulation. If the world's citizens follow their less-trodden path, the world would be far better than ever.

(Faisal C.K. is Deputy Law Secretary to the Government of Kerala. Views are personal. Email: faisal.chelengara10@gmail.com )