Inflation horse back in stable, but RBI prefers to wait again

On Wednesday, the central bank kept rates unchanged for the tenth time on trot, though the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) looked all the more chipper for a policy easing cycle.

Like October that signals a significant shift in seasonal trends, the MPC, meeting for the first time following the appointment of three external members, made a fresh beginning changing the policy stance to neutral even as it held repo rate at 6.5%.

A neutral stance allows RBI to reduce or hike rates depending on the inflation trajectory, unlike an accommodative stance, which simply has no room for rate cuts.

Amid a wave of global monetary easing policies, Governor Shaktikanta Das and his team chose to continue with a sense of therapeutic calm. Headline inflation fell below 4% for two months in a row, yet Das is unwilling to beetle off midway and wants to be doubly sure that the inflation monster isn't simply acting like the undead.

As he stressed, the inflation horse appears to be back in the stable, but the central bank needs to be 'very careful about opening the gate, as the inflation horse may bolt again.'

Having fallen behind the curve in 2022 when price rise peaked, the MPC needs to get it right this time, not only for our benefit, but to uphold its own credibility.

The global market mover, the US Federal Reserve, last week sparked the interest rate cut race with a jumbo 50 bps cut last month, and other central banks are expected to synchronize their moves. Yet, Das is determined to stay devoted to the 4% target, despite hostilities in the Middle East that heighten supply chain risks, yet again.

Moreover, food inflation continues to be a roughneck and though prices eased to 5.6% from double-digit peaks, for households, official indicators may seem all wrong given steep grocery bills. While Das indicated that food price pressures could see some easing in the coming months, thanks to better sowing and weather conditions, he believes that the MPC should remain in the combat room to chase the price rise ghost away.