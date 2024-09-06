Why is TE Ravenshaw in the eye of a storm in Odisha 110 years after his death?

Promoting education and Odia language

Freedom fighter, social worker and politician Radhanath Rath wrote in the souvenir released by Ravenshaw College on the occasion of its centenary celebration in 1968 that although Ravenshaw's failure to deal with the famine in time was adversely commented upon by the Famine Commission, his sincerity of purpose and his genuine sympathy for Odia people in their intense suffering was also recognised.

"As a token of that human sympathy, Ravenshaw wanted to do good for the people of Orissa by introducing and intensifying the spread of modern education. The first English school known as Ravenshaw Collegiate School (also called Cuttack High School then) was the result of his initial efforts and later on the establishment of Ravenshaw College was due to him," he wrote.

Ravenshaw firmly believed that Odia should be the medium of instruction if education was to reach children at the grassroots. Former DGP Amiya Bhusan Tripathy in his book Trust Redeemed: Birth of Ravenshaw University writes that both Ravenshaw and John Beams, a scholar, made concerted efforts to counter sustained efforts by a few Bengali intellectuals to introduce Bengali as the medium of instruction in Odisha on the ground that Odia was not a separate language. Ravenshaw strove to introduce Odia language in schools where Bengali textbooks were used on the ground of the non-availability of Odia books, absence of printing press, high cost of printing, etc.

In 1868, the Government of Bengal inquired about the medium of instruction in the schools. Inspector of Schools, south west division, Midnapore, RL Martin proposed that it should either be Bengali or Odia as textbooks in Odia were not available. "It would require at least 20 years with a Vidyasagar to develop Oorya," Martin had said.

Ravenshaw strongly opposed this proposal arguing that since most of the teachers were Bengalis, the balance would always tilt in favour of Bengali, much to the detriment of Odia. He wrote, "So long as Oorya is not recognised as the language of all and every grade of Orissa schools, it is not expected that very material progress will be made in Oorya literature."

The administrator had also advocated creation of a separate inspector of schools for Odisha, delinking it from the south west division, Midnapore and urged the Government of Bengal to provide assistance to efforts made to print more Odia textbooks. The proposal was approved.

Formation of Ravenshaw College

In 1875, Ravenshaw, in his letter to the then secretary of the government of Bengal, had proposed establishment of a college in Cuttack.

"The establishment of a college in Cuttack is an object of personal interest to myself and also of greatest importance to the spread of higher education in Orissa. The Bengal Educational department, located in Calcutta, is incapable of affording immediate supervision and is alien, if not antagonistic, to local peculiarities. If the government will assign Rs 500 per month and place the organization of the new college in my hands, I am prepared in communication with the Director of Public Instruction, to submit a definite scheme for approval," his letter read.

Sir Richard Temple, the then Lieutenant Governor of Bengal, was not averse to the proposal but wanted the expenditure involved to be shared. He had asked for a contribution of Rs 30,000 from the public. Ravenshaw guaranteed that the sum would be forthcoming. Subsequently, the college was approved in principle. Cuttack College, as it was known, started in 1876 with intermediate classes, affiliated to Calcutta University. It had then only six students on the rolls in the BA class.