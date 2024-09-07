The evolution of the Indian Navy’s maritime adventures

In 1987, two men stood at Indira Point, India’s southernmost tip, with their eyes cast to the sea - The late Rear Admiral Arun Auditto and Commander Vijay Vadhera (Retd). The vast horizon that stretched before them was scant, save for one very out-of-place object.

Swaying in the blue-green waters here was Sleipner, a twin-masted ketch of French manufacture. On enquiring with the locals, Cdr Vadhera learned that the yacht, which belonged to a German couple, was confiscated for transporting contraband into Indian waters.

Now, this vessel would have meant nothing to the officers had it not been for a singular event that transpired some months ago.

The Indian Army had got one-up over the Navy when a 10-member crew embarked on an around-the-world voyage aboard Trishna two years ago. In December 1986, three months before Sleipner’s sighting, Trishna had passed by Indira Point amid much fanfare, leaving the Navy, deemed rightful masters of the sea, red-faced.

Now, with an able yacht in its possession, it was time the Navy settled scores. RAdm Auditto sent a slew of notes to the headquarters, apprising them about this chance discovery and the avenues it could potentially open. And soon, plans were afoot to replicate a similar journey around the world. Cdr Vadhera, who had sailed the yacht to Visakhapatnam, was named its skipper.

“It was a grand plan. The Navy had not done anything of this scale before. I was put in charge, in part because I had some hands-on experience having sailed the boat to the mainland,” said Cdr Vadhera, who also saw to the crew’s training.

Despite high ambitions, scepticism hung like a dark cloud, prompting the Navy to revisit the plan. It was made a tri-service mission after enlisting members from the Army and the Air Force. It was also decided that the entire crew would be rotated at regular intervals.