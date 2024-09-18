Apple, Cook and ringing in sweet tidings for Make in India

For a developed country, the manufacturing sector is its talisman, its magical growth fountain. But despite decades of efforts, it is only now that India seems ready for the hustle.

Bearing testimony to this fact is none other than the tech conglomerate Apple, which last week announced the production and export of its two flagship models -- iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max -- in India.

The government sees this as a hint of triumph.

That's because Apple first began its iPhone manufacturing journey in India in 2017, starting with the iPhone SE, but all it did for the next several years was to assemble handsets for the domestic market. Last year, however, saw a dramatic shift with the government rolling the Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) dice, and abracadabra, one in every seventh iPhone in the world is now being Made in India!

According to market research firm Canalys, in 2022, Apple India produced nearly 15 million iPhones, which increased to 25 million in 2023, or about 12% of all phones produced. In the first half of 2024, it produced about 18 million and is projected to account for 23% of its total production volume by the end of 2025.

The rising volumes are literally worth their weight in gold, as they mark a significant turning point for India's trademark Make in India initiative. "Apple's latest iPhone 16 being produced and launched globally from Indian factories!" heartily beamed Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister for Communication & IT, on X.

Climbing the manufacturing ladder

With an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, PLI 2.0 attempts to make India a manufacturing powerhouse, reduce import dependence and create jobs. As Apple emerged as an anchor, it sparked intense hopes that India's manufacturing story will likely blaze bright and fast, at last.

Until now, the sector's contribution remained below potential, accounting for just about 17% to the nation's GDP, employing only 57.3 million, or 11% of the population, and exporting 2% of global goods. In FY23, it grew at a disappointing 4.7%.

Strengthening the sector is crucial to fulfil the aspirations of Asia's third largest economy, which wants to transition from a middle-income to a high-income economy. Though the economy is growing, its current run rate isn't translating to as many jobs as it should. Moreover, in the absence of high-value jobs, much of India's labour force is stuck in low-productivity, informal jobs.

But, some believe victory doesn't wait for a nation that's late. India missed the manufacturing bus long ago and despite several jump starts, the sector was getting nowhere fast. In fact, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan reasoned that India should continue to prioritize services over manufacturing to achieve sustainable growth and job creation.

"Both politically and economically, the manufacturing ladder is harder to climb," he observed at an event recently and argued that manufacturing was not the holy grail of India's economic success. That's because, India was no longer competing against high-cost labour in the US, but was facing intense competition from countries like China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Mexico.

But the government seems convinced and wants to transform India into a global manufacturing hub by enhancing employment creation in crucial sectors such as electronics, defence, mobile, and automobiles. The aim is to eventually increase the manufacturing sector's share to 25% of the GDP by 2047. To do so, India needs to create an ecosystem including component manufacturers, who not only create jobs, but also facilitate technology transfer, and in the process, integrate Indian MSMEs into global value chains.