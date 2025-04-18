Can the US-China trade standoff explode into a full-blown war? Or will sanity prevail?

As the US and China board the battle bus of trade tariffs, they seem to share a common motto -- when you take a risk, you go all the way.

Both may well be aware that there are no winners in a trade war, and yet they refuse to give in a little. The tariff weapons are hurtling so thick and fast towards each other that the rest of the world is scrambling to roll with the punches.

What started purely as a trade war is likely to deepen into a full-blown war, with analysts reasoning how China could shore up military capabilities faster than the US. This may or may not eventually happen, but for now, the series of events seems much the same way as a fire requires fuel, oxygen, and heat, followed by a spark.

Here's a quick lowdown of what happened so far.

In a brazen dare, US President Donald Trump imposed an eyeball-blistering 145% tariffs on imports from China, to which, Beijing retaliated with its own 125% levy stressing that it isn't a weakling yielding to fate. In fact, China even drew the finish line stating that any further tariff increases by the US will be ignored. In short, its message to Trump last week was: End of matter. Move on.

But Trump being Trump, whacked China with a peak import tariff of 245%.

But wait. Even before Trump's reciprocal tariffs were to come into effect from April 9, China hit first imposing export restrictions on rare earth elements (REEs) as early as April 4, perhaps adding to Trump's source of irritation.

China is the global powerhouse for these elements, without which the world will simply cease to function. As for the US, the production of its famed fighter jets, submarines, spacecraft and others will all grind to a halt, while China can build its military capabilities at the speed of an instant noodle mix.

In response, the White House signed an executive order launching an investigation into the national security risks posed by US reliance on imported processed critical minerals and their derivative products.

It's also perhaps considering dialing back dollars from China and according to Goldman Sachs, US investors could be forced to offload as much as $800 billion of Chinese equities in an extreme scenario. Speculation is also rife about US stock exchanges delisting Chinese firms -- yet another thorny issue during Trump's first term -- fueling concerns about the once-unthinkable prospect of a financial divorce between the US and China.

In a fictional world, when two giants lock horns leading to an edge-of-the-seat thriller, one would be compelled to grab some popcorn and watch the unfolding drama. Unfortunately, this is a real-world scenario and as the US and China tear each other into portions, the ensuing chaos and economic mayhem is for everyone else to bear. It'll also end up in self-sabotage.

Clearly, the stakes are too high for both sides, but neitheris willing to bend. Truth be told, they need each other, much more than anyone else.

China exports as much as 30% of its products to the US directly and indirectly, where goods are assembled and packaged in Vietnam and elsewhere to avoid tariffs. The US too relies heavily on China for several critical commodities used in building aircraft and submarines and also everyday items like tubes, pipes and hoses.

The clash of the trade titans is likely to shift the sands of global power dynamics. Beijing has begun its outreach in Southeast Asia sending a clear message that it's not in a friendless world. In fact, Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-nation tour covering Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia was strategically chosen. Each got slapped by new US trade levies and while extending a helping hand, Beijing is strengthening regional dominance, building supply chains and even tapping newer markets to do business.

The defining element of its policy success lies in the fact that despite sanctions and export controls targeting Chinese tech since Trump's first term eight years ago, China's manufacturing sector was unstoppable. It's now larger than that of the US, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the US combined, according to estimates.