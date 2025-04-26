The Baisaran Bloodbath: Will we see a Balakot 2.0?

Was this an intelligence failure?

It's being said that the Tuesday massacre was a direct fallout of the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's speech at Kakul. Why is the Pakistan Army raking up the Hindu–Muslim identity at this present moment? Was it the fact that J&K held successful elections? That the status of the UNION Territory was now irrevocable – more so now, after the attack.

The Kashmiri tour operators are devastated. The Tourist season is as good as dead in the water. The end of the Kashmiri summer. But looking at the protests across Kashmir, has Pakistan miscalculated the depth of support that militancy once had across Kashmir, even with the abrogation of statehood and the anger at that point. Is that over?

There's talk about The Resistance Front, which claimed responsibility for the brutal killing initially and has now gone back on its claim, activating its sleeper cells. So while the big question is over the intel failure, will these cells be our first target in the clean-up operation that is underway.

And we must also ask: Whether there's a direct link between the Pakistan Army Chief's speech and Pahalgam? Whether Pakistan still has the support of the local populace? Apart from how well-planned the attack was, and the manner in which the hapless victims' religious identity was an issue, why was there not even one police outpost, no security at all?

Srinagar's duo-centric polity must come under a uniform single leadership if even a semblance of security is to be restored. And the Kashmiris -- from the Gujjars and the Bakherwals, the Muslims in the valley to the pandits in Jammu -- must be trusted to see the benefits of staying on India's side. That they held protests against the Pahalgam bloodshed was the first real sign of the shift, that Pakistan can no longer use fear and intimidation and religion to keep them bent to their will.

Pakistan of course, has predictably denied all involvement, warned India against using False Flag pretexts, all but implying falsely that India engineered the massacre. There's a lot of movement of Pakistan fighter and military aircraft at Pakistan's air bases along the LOC. IS an attack by Pakistan imminent? Or is it merely sabre-rattling?

The Strike

Many of the punitive measures that India has taken seems to be a bid to buy time until it strikes militarily.

Why suspend the Indus waters treaty?

The rationale behind suspending the Indus Water Treaty is, according to Pakistani sources, a precursor to India controlling the waters, and that allegedly is something that India has wanted to do for some time. They say India now plans to divert and store the water in larger storage tanks than the ones they have in place currently. And tap it to increase electricity and power generation.

The differences do go back. The disagreement over the Kishanganga Hydro project across the Neelum River, a tributary of the Indus River, went to The Hague for arbitration and the ruling there went in India's favour. Other Hydropower projects have come up. But in a sign that Pakistan is extremely nervous about India's potent water weapon, it has said any move to deny Pakistan the Indus waters will be considered an act of war.

(Background - Pakistan and India signed IWT in 1960. Pakistan got the Jhelum, Chenab and Indus. India got the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi. India can use western rivers to tap unrestricted hydropower, irrigation, drinking water and navigation.)

What happens to Pakistan's agriculture, and the water supply to Pakistan’s three main cities cod Lahore, Karachi and Multan if India, the upper riparian state goes ahead in the coming years and stops the water?

Pakistan's response?

Chiefly, suspending all bilateral agreements including the 1972 Simla Agreement, which basically lays down the Line of Control as the actual border. Does Pakistan no longer see the LoC as the border? What are the implications of that?

Pakistan is not backing down. It anticipates an Indian military response, which Rawalpindi expects will be different from the surgical strike of Balakot that caught Pakistan napping, although, only for less than 24 hours! Pakistan's retaliation came soon after with Pakistan's counter-strike when It shot down an IAF pilot, took him prisoner and finally handed him over.

What are the lessons learnt from Pulwama?

Pakistan has now closed its airspace to Indian aircraft. It's already moving its air defence assets - its Airborne Early Warning Control and its Electronic Intelligence Units from the Southern Sector to the North, just as it did after the 2016 surgical war strikes. It has held military exercises near the Jhelum River. It has warned that it will test its surface to surface missiles off the coast of Karachi.

What does that signal? Is Pakistan preparing for war? Is it stoking war fears.

And could we revisit Operation Parakram - It's the wat that top strategic analysts described as the war that wasn't! Until now, its been described as the largest mobilization of Indian troops

Can we expect something similar. Or now that technology has changed, would it be more about air power, and drones?

Could you give us an idea of whether – unlike Kargil – the civilian and the military leadership are on the same page in Pakistan. Pakistan's then hand picked Army Chief General Musharraf played dirty with then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after Lahore - and the Sharifs paid a huge price. But today you have silence from Nawaz – and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and his key ministers Khwaja Asif and Ishaq Dar issuing statements that are in line with General Asim Munir, who ironically, owed his appointment as army chief to the Sharifs.

Do Pakistan's civilian leaders not see the perils of going to war with India?