The movie that mirrored Pope Francis' election—and what it reveals about the next conclave

"The Slum Pope has died. Long live the pope of the poor, the marginalised, the disenfranchised," the world cried.

Now that Pope Francis' funeral is done, the Vatican—one of the world’s oldest continually operating organisations—prepares for its most sacred act of political theatre: the papal conclave. Imagine House of Cards with cassocks, incense, and prayers for divine intervention.

Last year's film Conclave and the Robert Harris novel it was adapted from have turned this secret process into a thriller so gripping, even the frescoes above the Sistine Chapel might lean in to watch. As this real-life drama will unfold soon, this is a case of life imitating art imitating life. The film's serendipitous release last year will feed people's curiosity about the papal election, which will seed more people to watch the film.

I stumbled upon the film last year.

Fresh from Rome—where I'd jostled crowds to hear Pope Francis deliver his Sunday sermon ( as I wrote in this column )—I watched Conclave. The film transformed the papal election into a chess match of cloaked ambition, with Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, a weary idealist navigating a minefield of egos.

I chuckled at the film's audacity: "Ah, Hollywood, you boldly go there for which Bollywood would be razed to the ground!" I thought. But after Francis' death, when the 2013 papal elections were written about again, the parallels between that conclave that elected Francis and the film's plot didn't just seem uncanny—they became a mirror held up by cinema, polished by divine wit.

Papal politics: Where God meets Game Theory

The papacy is the ultimate irony: a 2000-year-old institution commands 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide from the nation of Vatican City with a population less than the number of production houses in Mumbai. Yet it is a nation, and the pope its highest representative. Call it spiritual authority masquerading as geopolitical clout, but elections here involve a ritual more secretive than a NASA launch.

When a pope dies (or, in Benedict XVI's case, resigns), 120-odd cardinals under age 80 are locked cum clave (literally, "with a key") in the Sistine Chapel until they elect one of them and white smoke signals a successor. No tweets, no TikToks, just centuries of tradition, occasional existential crisis and as the film attests, intriguing drama.

But let's not romanticise. Though sworn to holiness, these men are as human as the rest of us. They feud, they strategise, they are ambitious and nurse grudges older than the Sistine Chapel itself. "The Holy Spirit guides the conclave… but He expects you to campaign," any Vatican insider will quip.

The 2013 election was no exception. Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio—a Jesuit from Argentina who rode buses and cooked his own meals—arrived in Rome as a peripheral figure. The media spotlight fell on Cardinal Angelo Scola of Milan and Cardinal Odilo Scherer of São Paulo. Bergoglio—a soft-spoken Jesuit with a reputation for austerity—was a "papabile" (pope-eligible) candidate largely overlooked by pundits. He was expected to vote and go home. Spoiler alert: he never did.

Conclave: The film that mirrored history

Enter Conclave, the 2016 novel by Robert Harris, adapted into a film last year. Its plot is a masterclass in suspense: cardinals deadlock between conservatives craving stability and progressives demanding reform. The dark horse? Archbishop Vincent Benitez of Kabul, a Filipino outsider who tends to refugees and shuns Vatican glamour. Sound familiar? Benitez's rise—propelled by humility and a blistering speech about the Church's mission to serve—is a near beat-for-beat Pope Francis' election story.

The overlaps left me breathless when I rewatched the film post-Francis' death. Both Bergoglio and Benitez are Jesuit reformers who wear their simplicity like an armour. Both emerge as compromises when factions fracture. Both give speeches that cut through the politicking like a knife.

In the film, Benitez declares in Spanish, "...we have shown ourselves to be small petty men.. concerned only with ourselves, Rome, elections, power... The Church is not tradition. The Church is not the past. The Church is what we do next." In 2013, Bergoglio warned, again in Spanish, "When the church does not emerge from itself to evangelize, it becomes self-referential and therefore becomes sick..."