RBI sticks to its 'pause, pray and proceed' policy again

On Wednesday, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to hold its breath, leaving the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.5%.

With inflation firmly showing signs of easing, the central bank divined a 3.1% inflation rate for FY26, down from 3.7% projected earlier, while real GDP growth rate is left unchanged 6.5%.

Predictably, there was no joy on Dalal Street with Sensex and Nifty trading flat. Having frontloaded policy rate cuts of 50 bps in its previous review in June, the MPC also unanimously voted to retain its policy stance at neutral, which allows the central bank to raise or reduce rates. Yet, the market continues to believe in the low rate fantasy, insisting that the path for rates firmly remains downwards.

A potential rate cut is anticipated in October or later, once data on festive demand, agricultural output, and global trade uncertainties are resolved. Right now, the US is throwing us a curveball as far as tariffs are concerned and preliminary estimates peg a 20-40 bps hit on our FY26 GDP. But it could be even sharper, should President Donald Trump continue to whack us with further punitive levies. Moreover, fuel inflation will take a turn for the worse, should India give in to the US' demands to stop importing Russian oil. For now, the government is standing firm on maintaining its trade ties with Russia.