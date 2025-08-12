Crores spent, but will Chennai's roads ever be people-friendly?

The accessibility challenge

It doesn't help that authorities entrusted with the job of finding a solution to the city's roads problem have overlooked the need to make pedestrian infrastructure accessible to all.

While the Chennai Metro—with its Braille station maps, tactile paths, hearing induction loops and wheelchair-accessible spaces across stations— and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation—with its low-floor buses—promote accessibility, you walk into a less-sensitive world once you deboard public transport.

If any footpaths exist, they are far from accessible.

“One of the better examples in the city is Marina Beach, which is a levelled, wide space, mostly free of disruptions, but this is not the case elsewhere in the city. Power cables, bollards, police booths and encroachments by shops and restaurants all act as disruptions to an accessible footpath,” said Satish Kumar, a member of the Disability Rights Alliance and a full-time automated wheelchair user.

He added that even if ramps are provided in some bus stops, they are often steep, putting users in need of supported walking in a fix. They are forced to use the road and exposed to the risks of high-speed traffic.

"If the GCC takes up our accessibility concerns in their new project to build 200 km of footpaths at Rs 200 crore, it will be very helpful without needing to make any changes in the future. Any infrastructure built for PwDs usually results in benefiting the society at large," he went on to add.

Numbers Chennai cannot be proud of

With such being the challenges, it comes as no surprise that pedestrian fatalities in Tamil Nadu have increased by 20-40 per cent.

This is according to a study conducted by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), which cited the state government's Road Accidents Report 2019-'23. The rise in the numbers in Chennai might be steeper.

"In Chennai, violations on the street, such as jumping signals and wrong-side driving, are rampant. Accidents involving pedestrians using footpaths are also common when two-wheelers use footpaths to dodge traffic. This brings in the need for efficient enforcement from the city corporation and the traffic police," said AV Venugopal, Programme Manager for Healthy Streets at the ITDP.

He added that pedestrian crossings are where accidents often happen.

"In many instances, signals across Chennai have been removed in favour of U-turns. A study found that 23% of road accidents involving pedestrians in Hyderabad occurred at U-turns. In Tamil Nadu, where 2/3rd of the population are walking, cycling or using public transportation, doesn't it make sense to keep them in mind when these spaces are designed?" he asked.

Another villain in the mix is the ongoing metro construction in all areas of the city.

The "Inconvenience today for a better tomorrow" approach of the Chennai Metro Rail Project has unleashed chaos of a high order across the city daily.

In many places, such as the OMR (Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway), existing pedestrian infrastructure, such as Foot Overbridges (FOBs) to cross the six-lane highway, has been brought down to facilitate metro construction, leaving commuters in the lurch.

Service roads have also been merged with regular roads at many places to broaden them and make way for vehicles. It has only served to add to the woes.

Sowmya Kannan, a researcher for sustainable transportation with Citizen, Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), said, "Removal of pedestrian infrastructure for the construction of a public transport project is a negative development. There are existing Indian Road Congress norms that need to be employed to avoid metro construction hurdles. Further, at-grade crossings such as traffic signals should be in place to facilitate smoother yet safer movement of pedestrians."

Venugopal also agrees.

"Following existing SOPs, where vehicles are re-routed during metro or other development projects, pedestrians also need to be provided barricaded covered spaces with adequate signage, which costs very little in an already multi-crore project," he added, underlining that this needs to be a priority before mishaps occur.

A grand dream that is now in tatters?

The nightmarish state of Chennai's roads has come to be despite the Chennai Corporation (now known as the Greater Chennai Corporation or GCC) being the first in India to adopt a Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) policy over ten years ago. The aim of the policy was to promote walkability and cycling within Chennai city.

A budgetary allocation of 60% from the transport budget towards constructing and maintaining infrastructure to bring this dream to fruition had been recommended.

And then there was that grand desire—to reduce the number of pedestrian and cyclist fatalities on Chennai roads to zero by 2018, as per an official document.

What has been achieved?

"Fast forward, today we have over 170 km of streets with footpaths developed between 2014 and 2019. The areas include Harrington Road, Police Commissioner Office Road, Egmore, Binny Road, NSC Bose Road and West Avenue. Further, the Pondy Bazaar Pedestrian Plaza, a stretch of 800 metres, was inaugurated as a model people-friendly space, while keeping the commercial nature of the street intact," said Venugopal.

The Pondy Bazaar Pedestrian Plaza was developed at a cost of Rs 39.86 crore.