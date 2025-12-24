When Santa met Bapu: The Christmas spirit in Gandhi's soul

Every December, as the world adorns itself with stars and bells, something deeper than festivity fills the air — a moral fragrance that whispers of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, and hope. Christmas is not merely a celebration of Christ’s birth but of a philosophy that redefined how humanity should live. And few in modern history have embodied that spirit better than Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Behind his loincloth simplicity and his experiments with truth stood a moral vision profoundly shaped by the message of Jesus, the compassion of St. Nicholas, and the luminous ideals of Christian humanism. When Santa meets Bapu, the result is not a clash of faiths but a communion of consciences.

The Saint Who Gave

Before Santa became a red-suited symbol of global commerce, he was St. Nicholas of Myra — a bishop who quietly distributed his wealth among the poor. The legend of Nicholas slipping coins into stockings to rescue the destitute is more than a folktale; it is a parable of selfless giving.

Centuries later, Gandhi echoed the same spirit in his belief that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” Both St. Nicholas and Gandhi saw wealth as sacred only when used for the welfare of humanity. Gandhi’s doctrine of trusteeship — that all property is held in trust for the common good — is the modern expression of Nicholas’s anonymous charity. Stripped of its commercial wrappings, the Christmas spirit is profoundly Gandhian: to share, not to show; to serve, not to seek praise.

As a young law student in London, Gandhi read the Bible “not as a ritualist but as a seeker.” The Sermon on the Mount, he confessed, “went straight to my heart.” When Jesus said, “Blessed are the meek,” and “Resist not evil, but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also,” Gandhi saw not weakness but an immense moral power — the power to disarm hatred through love.

From these verses crystallised his principle of ahimsa, or non-violence — not passive resignation, but active resistance through moral courage. When Christ prayed for his persecutors, Gandhi found a strategy for revolution that purified the soul rather than corroded it. The Christmas gospel of peace on earth and goodwill to all found its most radical interpreter in a frail Indian who confronted an empire with nothing but truth and compassion.

If the Sermon on the Mount shaped Gandhi’s ethics, John Ruskin’s Unto This Last transformed his economics. Inspired by the Gospel parable of the vineyard workers, Ruskin’s Christian socialism taught that the worth of labour cannot be measured by profit alone. Society’s health, he said, depends on cooperation, not competition — on the belief that the good of the individual lies in the good of all.

When Gandhi read the book on a train to Durban in 1904, he could not sleep. “It gripped me and captured me completely,” he later wrote. Within weeks he founded the Phoenix Settlement, an experiment in egalitarian living. The Christmas message of sharing thus became the Gandhian gospel of Sarvodaya — the welfare of all. In the carpenter of Nazareth who toiled with his hands, Gandhi saw the dignity of labour; in the manger, he saw the triumph of simplicity over pride.

Against Rome and the Raj

Both Christ and Gandhi stood before the mightiest empires of their times armed only with the weapons of love and conscience. Christ’s crucifixion was Rome’s attempt to silence a carpenter who preached equality and condemned power built on violence. Yet from that cross rose a victory that outlasted the empire itself.

Two millennia later, Gandhi faced another self-proclaimed civiliser — the British Raj — and exposed its moral nakedness through his refusal to hate. His salt marches and fasts were modern crucifixions — suffering endured for the redemption of the spirit. In both lives, the victim became the victor.

Neither Christ nor Gandhi commanded armies, yet both commanded conscience. Both accepted suffering as a moral weapon capable of melting the hardest heart. The Cross and the Spinning Wheel became emblems of the same faith: that the quiet strength of the soul can humble the might of empires. Gandhi’s words — “In the midst of death, life persists; in the midst of untruth, truth persists; in the midst of darkness, light persists” — echo the Easter proclamation that the light shineth in darkness, and the darkness comprehended it not.

Tolstoy and the Kingdom Within

No Christian thinker influenced Gandhi more than Leo Tolstoy. In The Kingdom of God Is Within You, Tolstoy declared that true Christianity means obeying conscience illuminated by love, not submission to church or state. When Gandhi read the book in South Africa, it became his moral compass.

The two men corresponded until Tolstoy’s death, their letters forming a dialogue between East and West. Gandhi’s Satyagraha — the insistence on truth through non-violence — was Tolstoy’s theology turned into civic practice. Both believed that true power lies not in coercion but in inner transformation. For them, the kingdom of God was not a distant paradise but a state of the soul where love reigns and justice flows. Gandhi’s own maxim, “My life is my message,” echoed Christ’s teaching: “The kingdom of God is within you.”

Tolstoy’s tale Papa Panov’s Special Christmas distills the essence of both Christian and Gandhian ethics. The old shoemaker who serves the poor all day discovers that Christ visited him in each hungry, cold, and weary soul he helped. Gandhi would have loved that parable, for to him, daridra- narayana — seeing God in the poor — was the highest form of worship.

Like Papa Panov, Gandhi saw divinity not in rituals but in service. The Christmas crib, with its shepherds and labourers, symbolised for him the equality of all before God. Both the shoemaker and the Mahatma believed that every act of compassion is a prayer, and the holiest altar is the human heart.

The Lamp of Conscience

Among the hymns Gandhi cherished, Cardinal John Henry Newman’s “Lead, Kindly Light” held a special place. Its gentle plea — “Keep thou my feet; I do not ask to see the distant scene, one step enough for me” — mirrored Gandhi’s belief that truth reveals itself gradually, “as light dawns upon one step at a time.”

For both Newman and Gandhi, divine light was not a blinding revelation but a quiet inward flame. Gandhi’s concept of the Inner Voice, which guided his moral decisions, was the Gandhian echo of Newman’s Kindly Light. Both sought not certainty but clarity — not the thunder of command but the whisper of conscience. At Christmas, when churches glow with candles, Newman’s hymn reminds us that the truest sanctuary is the human heart lit by moral courage.

Martin Luther King Jr. perhaps best recognised this moral kinship: “Christ gave us the goals,” he said, “and Gandhi the tactics.” King saw Gandhi as a modern apostle who translated the Sermon on the Mount into political method. Non-violent resistance became the moral weapon that toppled colonialism and segregation alike.

King’s Christmas sermons wove the two gospels together: both men were crucified by hatred yet immortalised by love. Their lives proved that spiritual power is mightier than armies and that love, far from being sentimental, is revolutionary.

The Christmas Child of Modernity

When Santa meets Bapu, Christmas becomes more than carols and candles. It becomes a meditation on how divine love can incarnate in human action. St. Nicholas’s generosity, Christ’s forgiveness, Tolstoy’s conscience, Newman’s prayer, and Gandhi’s non-violence all flow from one source — the conviction that the highest truth is love in service.

As we exchange gifts this season, let us remember the shoemaker Papa Panov, the bishop St. Nicholas, the carpenter’s son from Nazareth, and the weaver of khadi from Sabarmati. All teach the same lesson: that the Kingdom of God is not beyond the stars but within the human heart.

In every act of goodness, Christ is born again; in every triumph of truth, Gandhi lives on. For a world torn by greed and hatred, perhaps what we need is not another Santa bearing gifts, but a Santa who has met Bapu — one who knows that the greatest gift is compassion, and the greatest miracle is peace.

(The author is Deputy Law Secretary to the government of Kerala).