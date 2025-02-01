Quick take: What do the financial markets know of Budget 2025 that the rest of us too should?

While the budget has announced an increase in tax rebate, the aggregate tax spending by the households is expected to go up for direct taxes as well as the GST. Though the amount is about Rs. 60,000 crores, it is still a net outflow from the households to the government. It means that the household indebtedness may go up if they choose to maintain their investment and expenditure level.

In short, the households are worse off, though not necessarily all of us. It is, therefore, important for us to dig deeper and assess the impact on different household segments.

In short, the message is that the government debt is sinful, but the households can borrow for their consumption. Such a message is not consistent with our economic reality – the reality that was presented by the Survey just yesterday – declining real earningsfor a large proportion of our population.

Budgeting but not Spending does not help accelerate Growth

We also know that the actual expenditure does not necessarily mean that the money has been spent in reality. We expect to have nearly Rs. 2.33 lakh crores in fourteen funds (0.65% of GDP) sitting unspent on March 31, 2025, in various funds, up from Rs. 1.49 lakh crores in twelve funds during the previous year (March 2024). We probably have much more unutilised allocations in various other funds that are not reported currently. We cannot expect growth or development, if the government itself does spend the money it has raised from the households claiming that it is for their welfare.

During the current year, the capital expenditure too has come short of the budget by Rs 1.0 lakh crore and the next year's budget is about the same as the current year at Rs 11.21 lakh crore. The auspicious looking capital expenditure budget number of Rs. 11,11,111 crores too has let us down.

Rest later.