Male breast cancer: Breaking the silence on a rare but rising threat

Cancer. A word so scary that we dread the doctor saying "Unfortunately, there's bad news". Now imagine hearing that your father in his late 60s-70s has breast cancer. Shock? Confusion? Panic? Well, it's time to accept that although relatively rare, breast cancer does exist in men, and increases with age too. Yes, men also have breast tissue which, though not as developed as it is in females, can still develop cancer.

Famous pop singer Beyoncé’s father Matthew Knowles, was one such survivor who spoke about his battle with breast cancer and the importance of early detection. The 73-year-old American record executive, best known for being the manager of Destiny's Child, shared how men feel ashamed about the disease. “But the more you talk about it, the more it loses its power," Knowles had said.

The Silent Killer: Why Men Are Overlooked

It is easy to understand why male breast cancer is so often overlooked. Men have far less breast tissue than women, and breast cancer is considered a “female disease” due to its higher incidence in women. However, according to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 2,650 men in the United States of America alone will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the end of 2025. While that number is small compared to women, it is still significant.

Although breast cancer in men is most commonly diagnosed in those over 60, it can affect men of any age. The symptoms are similar to those found in women, including a painless lump in the breast, changes to the skin of the breast, or unusual discharge from the nipple. Yet, due to the rarity of the condition, many men may ignore these signs, brushing them off as something insignificant. Only when the cancer has progressed or become painful do some seek medical attention, which is often too late.