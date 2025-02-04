Male breast cancer: Breaking the silence on a rare but rising threat

Cancer. A word so scary that we dread the doctor saying "Unfortunately, there's bad news". Now imagine hearing that your father in his late 60s-70s has breast cancer. Shock? Confusion? Panic? Well, it's time to accept that although relatively rare, breast cancer does exist in men, and increases with age too. Yes, men also have breast tissue which, though not as developed as it is in females, can still develop cancer.
Famous pop singer Beyoncé’s father Matthew Knowles, was one such survivor who spoke about his battle with breast cancer and the importance of early detection. The 73-year-old American record executive, best known for being the manager of Destiny's Child, shared how men feel ashamed about the disease. “But the more you talk about it, the more it loses its power," Knowles had said.
The Silent Killer: Why Men Are Overlooked
It is easy to understand why male breast cancer is so often overlooked. Men have far less breast tissue than women, and breast cancer is considered a “female disease” due to its higher incidence in women. However, according to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 2,650 men in the United States of America alone will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the end of 2025. While that number is small compared to women, it is still significant.
Although breast cancer in men is most commonly diagnosed in those over 60, it can affect men of any age. The symptoms are similar to those found in women, including a painless lump in the breast, changes to the skin of the breast, or unusual discharge from the nipple. Yet, due to the rarity of the condition, many men may ignore these signs, brushing them off as something insignificant. Only when the cancer has progressed or become painful do some seek medical attention, which is often too late.
A Struggle for Awareness
Male breast cancer is not only affected by low diagnosis rates, but also faces a significant gap in public awareness. There is little to no education on the subject, and most health campaigns focus primarily on women. This lack of focus leaves many men feeling invisible and unsupported in their experience. Furthermore, the stigma of having a “female” disease can prevent men from seeking help or even discussing the possibility of having breast cancer.
For a lot of men, it is a humbling and sometimes embarrassing experience to navigate this journey. The emotional toll of being diagnosed with a disease that’s considered rare for their gender can create feelings of isolation. It’s not uncommon for men to express confusion or frustration while trying to find resources or support groups dedicated to male breast cancer. The road to diagnosis, treatment and recovery can be more complicated than it should be, due to these barriers.
Risk Factors and Early Detection
The underlying cause of male breast cancer, like many other types of cancers, can often be traced to genetics. One of the most significant risk factors is a family history of breast cancer, particularly in women. Inherited mutations of genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2, which are most famously linked to breast and ovarian cancer in women, also put men at an increased risk. However, it’s important to note that only a small percentage of male breast cancer cases are linked to these mutations.
Hormonal imbalances can also play a role. Men with higher levels of estrogen, either due to certain health conditions (like obesity or liver disease) or treatments, are more susceptible to developing breast cancer. In addition, previous radiation therapy to the chest area is another risk factor, as is having a rare condition called Klinefelter syndrome, where men are born with an extra X chromosome, leading to reduced testosterone levels and increased estrogen.
Though the disease is rare, early detection is critical. Men who notice any changes in their breast tissue, such as lumps, skin dimpling, or pain, should consult a doctor immediately. While the awareness around breast cancer is growing in general, men must understand that they too are at risk and there’s no shame in seeking help if they notice symptoms.
A Battle for Recognition and Treatment
Male breast cancer is treated in much the same way as it is in women. Surgery is typically the first step, with the removal of the tumour or the entire breast, depending on the stage of cancer. After surgery, additional treatments may include radiation, chemotherapy, or hormone therapy, depending on whether the cancer is hormone-receptor-positive.
However, the path to treatment can sometimes feel more challenging for men, as they often don’t have the same level of support as women. Men are less likely to find peer groups specifically for male breast cancer, and this lack of a shared community can make the emotional side of treatment harder to navigate. Many men report feeling isolated and the physical changes that accompany treatment, such as hair loss or body image issues related to breast surgery, can further exacerbate these feelings.
The Road Ahead: Raising Awareness
As society’s understanding of male breast cancer grows, there is hope for improved awareness and better support systems for men facing this disease. Campaigns dedicated to men with breast cancer are slowly emerging, offering resources, information, and solidarity. Some organisations are working to ensure that men have access to education and counselling and that they feel empowered to seek medical attention when symptoms appear.
Moreover, continued research into the causes and treatments for male breast cancer is essential. With a better understanding of the genetic and hormonal factors that contribute to the disease, scientists may develop more effective treatments tailored to the unique needs of men.
A Call to Action
Male breast cancer may be rare, but it is very much real. Hence, the silence and stigma around it need to be broken. As more men come forward with their stories, this could inspire other men to seek help and feel less alone. Awareness and early detection are key to improving survival rates, and with greater visibility and education, we can ensure that men diagnosed with breast cancer get the support, treatment, and recognition they deserve.
Breast cancer isn’t just a woman’s issue, rather it is a human issue—and it’s time we understood that men too deserve a voice in this fight.
(The author is Consultant, Breast Onco Plastic Surgery, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru)