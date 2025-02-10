Guests from the past show up at this Kerala antique collector's time-travelling party

"This kolambi (spittoon) could be as old as my grandmother; I remember seeing it at my ancestral home," one man said.

"No, this antique is even older; my great-grandmother had a similar one," replied the other.

The two middle-aged men continued their guessing game to determine the age of the kolambi, neither claiming a definite victory.

While this venue filled with immortal antiques may not have been as quixotic as Stephen Hawking's cocktail party for time travelers, it was alive with playful chatter and anecdotes from the past.

Curated by Wilson Vengayil - Wili's Dream World - it primarily featured antiques from Kerala and beyond. This event held recently in Chennai as part of 'Malayali Margazhi Maholsavam' by Asan Memorial School celebrated the rich history and traditions of Kerala.

“Everything is truly magical in this exhibition. It takes me back to the time when I grew up in Kerala,” said Gopalakrishnan, who is from Palakkad and has been settled in Chennai for several years now.

Forty-seven-year old Wilson, affectionately called Willi, clad in a traditional Kerala mundu and white shirt stood at the entrance of the tent as he welcomed visitors to his dream world. Hailing from Koodallor village in Kottayam district of Kerala, Wilson is the quintessential everyman —approachable and always up for a friendly chat.

Upon entering this dream world, visitors are instantly greeted by the ghosts surrounding the antiques of a bygone era. Much like the Grecian Urn described by poet John Keats, these timeless pieces tell the tale of the cultural practices and narratives of the past. Perhaps, the kolambi is representative of this.

The kolambi is a bronze spittoon traditionally used in Kerala for spitting chewed tobacco and betel. More than just a relic of the past, the kolambi also gives a glimpse of the complex socio-political history of Kerala.

"Back in the days, a person would be hired just to walk behind the aristocrats with this kolambi," explained Philip John, one of the visitors. This practice underscores how the kolambi was intertwined with class and social hierarchies.

Apart from different types of kolambi of various shapes and sizes, Wilson also has a collection of different types of vilaku (lamp) such as eratta vilaku ( two-tier lamp), mannenna vilakku (kerosene lamp), vanjivilakku, madambi vilakku; agricultural tools; weighing machines; different types of telephones of which a transparent landline phone particularly stood out; election ballot boxes used in the early election days; British canon; British, Malayalam, Braille typewriters -- some with keys old, worn and stuck...