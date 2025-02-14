'You Taught Me How to Be a Butterfly...': Navigating anger, grief, nostalgia through photography

Sina did not have to say much; whatever she had wanted to say was conveyed.

The photo book was an attempt to process the trauma of being sexually abused as a child by a close acquaintance of the artist’s family, Sina says.

Sina then played a seven-minute-long video titled 'Goodbye'. The visuals were disorienting and unsettling. The audio used against this was a recording of the artist confronting her abuser.

"I'm used to feeling sad when I look at old images. But actually now, I feel nothing. Not liking, no hating, no sorrow, no fear. Not even pity. Just nothing.

"I would have never thought that it's possible to unknow someone. But I guess, this is it. I don’t know you anymore. And I don’t care."

Sina sat to the left of the stage, sipping tea. She watched the video, unfazed as the screen faded to black.

The video was a suggestion made by a therapist during a session on therapeutic photography, she later said.

"I felt pictures and words were not enough; I wanted to draw, but I'm not good at it. The video was a more suitable medium," she added.

The process of putting together the visuals was cathartic, Sina went on to say.

"Für Mich—A Way of Reconciliation, the title of Sina's project comprising the photo book and the video, offers insight into the inner life of a 'survivor' of sexual violence," read the project description on her website.

"It was all about me regaining control," she said.

"But I didn't want to be remembered as the photographer who was sexually abused as a child," she added.