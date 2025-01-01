Quantum minds and digital hearts: Why 2025 will change everything we know about AI

Scientists are now using these "controlled hallucinations" like a cosmic suggestion box: detecting cancer's sneaky moves, predicting weather patterns that would make meteorologists blush, and even designing medical devices like catheters that raise survival odds by reducing bacteria.

So buckle up for 2025, when scientists will be asking AI to dream bigger, weirder, and more incredible than ever before as they turn these hallucinations into breakthroughs – just don't ask it for walking directions across any body of water.

Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart: Replace 'heart' with AI and Winnie the Pooh's wisdom about small things will reveal what's happening in AI. After years of tech companies flexing with their supersized language models (LLMs), big data and powerful GPUs like bodybuilders at a Mr India contest, 2024 dropped a plot twist: they ran out of data to train their AI. Turns out, you can't keep supersizing your AI forever – who knew?

Enter SLM (Small Language Model). While their bigger cousins, GPT-4 and friends, are like all-you-can-eat buffets with billions of parameters, SLMs are like those fancy-tasting menus – smaller portions packed with flavour. These pocket rockets aren't just efficient and cost-effective; they're changing the game faster than you can say, "democratizing AI."

Here's where it gets interesting: imagine having ChatGPT-level smarts running directly on your smartphone, no cloud needed. That's what SLMs are promising. While the big boys like GPT-4 need data centres that could power a small country, these digital minimalists can run on the same chip that handles your Instagram addiction.

Then there's the international drama in Silicon Valley's favourite soap opera! With every AI startup fighting over NVIDIA's beefy chips, the A100s and Jetsons (yes, they named chips after a cartoon about the future), those who couldn't have them feel left out. Like China did after the US-China trade war. But then there was a twist.

When Uncle Sam told China it couldn't play with the latest NVIDIA toys, something unexpected happened. Chinese tech giants like Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent didn't just survive – they thrived. Forced to think out of the GPU box, they are building impressive AI with whatever they can get their hands on, using better model training and SLMs. They're now going toe-to-toe with Silicon Valley using chips and ideas that will upend AI going forward.

As we roll into 2025, with chip prices higher than Mumbai rental deposits, Western companies are realising that bigger isn't always better. The AI race is no longer about who has the bigger model, chip or data – it's about who can do the most with the least. And guess what? We consumers are the real winners in this digital diet revolution.

There have always been ghosts in the machine: This line from I, Robot will define a unique marriage in 2025: AI and robotics. If Spot from Boston Dynamics dancing to BTS' IONIQ a few years ago blew your mind, wait till you see how the fusion of AI into robotics in 2025 will serve you the dream of buying a helper robot at a local store.

2024 was the year AI finally found its legs (and arms). Tesla's Optimus graduated from a wobbly walker to a somewhat-useful helper, mastering the art of laundry. Meanwhile, Amazon's headless-ostrich-looking delivery bot Digit from Agility Robotics is already dropping off packages, and Figure AI's robot barista can whip up your morning coffee without redecorating your kitchen in chaos.

Behind the scenes, factory bots are getting scary smart, learning on the job and teaching each other new tricks. In hospitals, AI-powered surgical robots are operating with superhuman precision, while in Japan, care robots are channelling their inner Iron Man to help nurses.

The best part? In 2025, these mechanical helpers with AI brains might begin appearing in your local stores, competing for shelf space with household goods. Roomba, it was good while it lasted, but your time is up.

Hasta la vista, baby: Picture this: it's 2025, and AI has become the world's most complicated relationship status. In one corner, you've got the neo-Luddites stockpiling canned goods and writing manifestos about the robot apocalypse. In another, there are folks literally falling in love with their AI chatbots (right swipe for Skynet?). But the real plot twist? Most people are just... yawning.

I've watched this movie play out in fast-forward during 2024. Remember those LinkedIn influencers who couldn't post a coffee pic without mentioning AI? By December, they were back to sharing inspirational quotes and "I'm humbled to announce" posts. This AI fatigue isn't just normal; I think it's healthy. Think about it: in the '70s, people wrote paeans about the computer. Now we've got devices more powerful than the supercomputers of the 1990s in our palms that we use to watch cat videos. Progress, right?

2025 is shaping up to be the year when AI joins the ranks of Wi-Fi and smartphones – amazing tech that we take entirely for granted. No more breathless headlines about AI destroying humanity or saving it. Just people using AI tools like they use spell check: useful, occasionally annoying, but hardly worth a TED Talk.

Just when you think AI's getting predictable, here comes the quantum plot twist. While we're all getting cozy with regular AI, quantum computing is about to crash the party. We're talking Quantum AI (or QI – because every breakthrough needs a cool acronym). Since our brains are already quantum computers wrapped in organic packaging, QI could be like giving AI a graduate degree in being human. The AI conspiracy theorists will have a field day with this one – "It's not just intelligent; it's QUANTUM intelligent!"

To quote baseball philosopher Yogi Berra: "The future ain't what it used to be." AI is the future, yet so much is happening with it every year that even the future of AI ain't what it used to be. Every time we think we've figured it out, it throws us a curveball. Will 2025's predictions hit it out of the Eden Garden or run out spectacularly? Place your bets now.

But here's the one prediction you can take to the bank: while the world is busy debating whether AI is friend, foe, or just another app on their phone, the real magic will happen in windowless rooms where caffeinated geniuses tinker with the future. They won't be writing manifestos about AI taking over the world – they will be too busy building it, one line of code at a time.

(Satyen K Bordoloi is an award-winning scriptwriter, journalist based in Mumbai. He loves to let his pen roam the intersection of artificial intelligence, consciousness, and quantum mechanics. His written words have appeared in many Indian and foreign publications.)