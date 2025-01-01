'Unna Nenachen Pattu Padichen...': Tale of a Tamil Nadu male nurse dedicated to tribal music

A nurse by profession. A music enthusiast by passion. That is 28-year-old Babu Susan who hails from Tiruvannamalai, the spiritual hub of Tamil Nadu.

Reading and learning about folk music from libraries and online resources have drawn him towards tribal music. He owns over 150 instruments, most of them folk instruments, and he boasts of being adept at playing a majority of them that include the magudi or pungi used by snake charmers, morchang, pepa, pinachi, kalimba, caxixi and so on.

Ilaiyaraaja, the first inspiration

It all began in standard VIII. This was when Babu started writing songs and poetry. By the age of 17, his love for music took off with the legendary Ilaiyaraaja's compositions deeply inspiring him.

The songs of the maestro he likes the most include Poove Sempoove from the movie Solla Thudikuthu Manasu, Unna Nenachen Pattu Padichen (Apoorva Sagotharargal) and Thendral Vanthu (Avathaaram). All of them are notable when it comes to the use of folk music.

Later on, he was drawn to tribal music.

"When I read so many books, I realised there were very few mentions of tribal music and that more importance was always given to western instruments," he reflected.

This gap in recognition for India's tribal music ignited his interest in the country's rich folk traditions.

Grouse against film industry

Babu nurtures a grouse against the film industry.

Despite the rich heritage of tribal instruments being woven into some of the most iconic Indian movie soundtracks, the recognition for the communities that crafted them often remains elusive, he points out.

Music directors like D Imman in Rekka (using Pavuni and Chowdki instruments), Justin Prabhakaran in Dear Comrade (with the Ocarina), Santhosh Narayanan in Jigarthanda (Didgeridoo), and AR Rahman in Uyire (Morsing) have brilliantly adapted these instruments to modern cinema.

Even Ilayaraja’s extensive use of tribal sounds, such as the Morsing in the film Mullum Malarum, and Vidyadharan Master's work in Ithinumappuram, highlight how deeply ingrained these influences are in Indian music.

However, Babu points out a glaring issue: "These tribals never got the spotlight they deserved. Instead, money changes hands, and the instruments are attributed to modern innovations, with someone else getting the credit."

He criticises the industry for taking "the easiest way out possible", where the tribal roots are sidelined in favor of polished presentations, leaving the creators unacknowledged. Even celebrated films like Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Bheemla Nayak employed tribal sounds and performers like Nanjiyamma and Darshanam Mogilaiah but failed to fully highlight the cultural origins and the struggles of the communities behind the instruments.

Education and employment

Babu, who pursued his undergraduate degree in pharmacy from 2011 to 2015 at a private college in his native, spent countless hours in libraries, immersing himself in books on music and instruments.

Initially, Babu dreamed of becoming a music composer in the film industry, hoping to infuse his work with these unique tribal sounds. However, he quickly realised that breaking into the cine field was no easy task.

"For anyone to respect you in the music field, I realised I needed to first learn a commonly used instrument," he reflected.

He chose the violin — a notoriously challenging instrument — and dedicated eight years to master it and is currently at grade three of expertise.

During this time, he has also been researching extensively about India's rich tribal and folk music heritage. Online resources have helped him identify various tribes and the unique instruments they use, fostering a deeper understanding of the cultural roots of Indian music.

His exploration also revealed a troubling reality: many tribal groups lack a formalised written language, which often comes in the way of them documenting their contributions to music.

"For example, the Lambadi tribes speak a distinct language with elements of Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. This uniqueness reflects in their music, but composers often fail to replicate it authentically. Instead, they modernise the tunes, stripping them of their tribal essence and denying them the recognition they deserve," Babu lamented.

This realisation further fueled his mission to preserve and promote the authenticity of tribal music in contemporary spaces.