Sinful to compare MT Vasudevan Nair's screenplays to his literary works: Adoor Gopalakrishnan pays tribute

MT Vasudevan Nair and I were not close friends who talked or met frequently. But I closely observed him since the beginning of his literary career. Whatever he wrote -- story, article or novel -- was highly readable. They were original and the language was exceptionally attractive and effective. He had the rare skill to win the hearts of ordinary readers and critics alike. No wonder, he was conferred with almost all coveted honours at the national and state levels. I have visited him in his house and also travelled with him. We would talk about art, literature and other topics. They were genuine interactions. He had a gentle style even in personal conversations. No laughter, even smiles were rare.

MT was a born writer and writing came to him very naturally. His interests were diverse. Short stories, novels, travelogues, literary criticism and what not! Being an avid reader, he had written about the newest in world literature. MT was someone who constantly reinvented himself. It was possible because he keenly kept himself abreast of the changing trends globally. That made him different from many others of his ilk. There are some writers who are averse to reading other authors, perhaps to avoid their influence. But MT was different.

He was an editor par excellence. He was the face of Mathrubhumi Weekly for a long period. He had the skill and acumen and also the generosity to spot new talents and encourage them. Normally it is a rare quality discernible amongst writers. But MT recognized his calling and was true to it.

Several noted writers of present times were mentored by him. I view it as a major contribution of his to Malayalam literature.

His creativity was not limited to fiction. He deftly handled theatre and cinema. Cinema, after all, is the most important medium of modern times.

The national honours for his films are testimony to his talent. He adapted and wrote original screenplays, produced and directed films. Many an ordinary project that would have made no mark on the audience were infused with life and vigour when he lent them credibility with the creative energy he poured into them. He wrote screenplays for historical as well as contemporary subjects with equal ease.

Having said that, I do not consider cinema as his highest achievement. His biggest contribution was to the literary field. Many a time he worked for film projects out of compulsion. But in literature he was in his elements giving vent to free expression. If you ask me whether his screenplays were as good as his own literary works, I would say it is sinful to compare the two. In fact, screenplays aren't literary works in the true sense. Screenplays are written for the cinema. Its role is not independent. There, the story and screenplay have to be subservient to the medium of cinema. For instance, nobody will praise a screenplay if the film is a failure. Maybe, it would be the director who spoiled a nice screenplay. After all there is no independent life for the screenplay.

MT always upheld the dignity of a writer. He was never involved in worthless debates or controversies. Neither did he associate himself with any political party. He didn't compromise his privacy and an aloofness from the mundane. Still, everyone felt that he was on their side. Whenever he took a stand on a public issue, it was always a progressive one. His responses were mostly reflected in his works, ideally suited for a writer or artiste. He is a tall symbol of Malayalam and our culture. There are only a few people like him.

He once gave me valuable advice. We were on a long train journey. We talked about many things. I told him about some media interviews in which my words were distorted to the extent of giving a meaning exactly opposite to what I had said. He then told me: "Henceforth whoever interviews you, tell them to get your approval for the transcript before publishing it". That advice helped me a lot later in my life. On a few occasions I failed to do it and had to pay the price for it (smiles).

(As told to MS Vidyanandan)