Picture abhi baki hai: '60 going on 16' Aamir, SRK, Salman may only be at midpoint of careers

The facts are equally astounding for Shah Rukh and Salman. I have a VCD of a UGC program somewhere with me where Shah Rukh Khan appears for less than a minute in the half-hour production but easily stands out for his high-octane energy – probably because he was practising his signature open-arms pose and slides even then. Considering how young, lanky, and taut he looks, the program has to be from the mid-80s, before his entry into people's consciousness through two Doordarshan serials: Circus (where he learned to juggle hearts) and Fauji (where he invented the art of making uniforms look naughty).

Graceful, chivalrous, and articulate to a fault in real life, you won't believe that this is the same cartwheeling, arms-spreading, somersaulting man with boundless energy who with trembling lips Kh..kh..kh.. Kiran-ed his way into the hearts of his female leads. Though legend does not have it that the real reason for his trademark stutter was trying to pronounce "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" in one take.

Indeed, it is the third Khan – Salman – who represents the vacuousness in real-life relationships that Shah Rukh shows in his onscreen projections. But that is precisely why he is the perennial bachelor, the refuge of any man who wants to defy his parents' marriage dreams. He is the real-life chichora, the enfant terrible, who though he has been forced to mend his ways after more mistakes than the other Khans have been allowed, has refused to grow up. He is not just the youngest of the three Khans but, in spirit, remains a teenager, albeit lately with more than a touch of gravitas – though his abs continue to age backwards, sometimes with a little help from VFX friends, of course.

The son of a Hindu mother and Muslim father, Salman was brought up in the best traditions of both faiths. I haven't been to one myself, but friends in the industry who have say his Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and pandals are to die for.

They might each turn 60 in 2025 and collectively have given over 100 years to Bollywood, but it could be that they might just be at the midpoint of their reign and could have another 100 years to give. And that's not just because after setbacks, Shah Rukh reinvented himself again to give two of India's biggest hits post-pandemic in Pathan and Jawan (proving that even his comebacks have comebacks), or that Aamir is in the middle of such a transformation himself.