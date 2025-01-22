Paper trail: Flipping through a Kerala man's 40-year-long 'word'ly affair

The boy’s wide eyes fixed on the faded black-and-white print, the words on the brittle page almost too surreal to be real. “Titanic Sinks, 1500 Die,” read the headline of The Boston Daily Globe, dated April 16, 1912.

He clutched his father’s hand tightly as the pedestal fan blew warm, dry wind, giving no relief amid the sweltering Chennai afternoon.

For the ten-year-old boy, the Titanic was nothing more than a grand story - a cinematic tale told in films and books. But here it was, hanging right before him, a fragment of history so tangible, so real, that he could almost feel the icy waters of the North Atlantic.

The temporary exhibition tent buzzed faintly with the low hum of visitors marvelling at newspapers spanning decades. Yet, for the boy, the world had narrowed to this single page - a snapshot of disaster frozen in time. It wasn’t just a story anymore. It was proof that it had happened.

And all of it was there thanks to one man - Georgekutty Vazhapilleth, Kerala’s very own newspaper man.