Paper trail: Flipping through a Kerala man's 40-year-long 'word'ly affair

The boy’s wide eyes fixed on the faded black-and-white print, the words on the brittle page almost too surreal to be real. “Titanic Sinks, 1500 Die,” read the headline of The Boston Daily Globe, dated April 16, 1912.
He clutched his father’s hand tightly as the pedestal fan blew warm, dry wind, giving no relief amid the sweltering Chennai afternoon.
For the ten-year-old boy, the Titanic was nothing more than a grand story - a cinematic tale told in films and books. But here it was, hanging right before him, a fragment of history so tangible, so real, that he could almost feel the icy waters of the North Atlantic.
The temporary exhibition tent buzzed faintly with the low hum of visitors marvelling at newspapers spanning decades. Yet, for the boy, the world had narrowed to this single page - a snapshot of disaster frozen in time. It wasn’t just a story anymore. It was proof that it had happened.
And all of it was there thanks to one man - Georgekutty Vazhapilleth, Kerala’s very own newspaper man.
Self-appointed guardian of history
Fifty-eight-year-old Georgekutty from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district stood in the exhibition tent with a sparkle in his eyes akin to that of a child in his own toy shop. He gazed at his life’s work - a remarkable collection of newspapers from around the world and spanning decades.
“I bought this one for Rs 1 lakh,” he said with pride, pointing at The Boston Daily Globe featuring the Titanic headline. This was just one gem in his treasure trove, a collection capturing defining moments in history.
From the Nazi invasion during the Second World War to the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984, and even the passing of beloved Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair in December 2024, Georgekutty’s newspapers were not just pages - they were windows into the past.
“This is history,” he said. “It’s a documentation of our past, isn’t it?”
Visitors were quick to notice the contrast between newspapers then and now.
“Now newspapers have more advertisements than news, but that was not how it was back then, and that is evident here,” said Chempakeshwar, a banker from Chennai.
Near the entrance hung editions of Malayalam dailies reporting MT Vasudevan Nair’s death. Pointing to them, Georgekutty explained, “Whenever something major happens, I collect all the editions from different papers.”
Love for headlines
Georgekutty’s passion for newspapers started over 40 years ago.
“I used to enjoy reading Mathrubhumi and Deepika. It was the headlines that caught my attention,” he said.
“Back then, I kept newspapers with headlines I liked. Somehow, I felt they could be important in the future. And the passion just grew from there.”
He now estimates his collection to include around 2,000 newspapers. Among his prized possessions are editions of Young India, a publication of which Gandhi was the editor.
“Anything related to Gandhi, I’ll buy it, no matter what the cost,” he had shared in an earlier interview with Manorama.
Acquiring newspapers is no small task.
“For foreign newspapers, I use websites like eBay. I get national and regional papers from journalists and scrap stores,” he said.
“Old journalists often have these newspapers, and sometimes their families give them away to scrap stores after they pass away. I get a lot of newspapers from there.”
Georgekutty says that there are WhatsApp groups for buying and selling newspapers, which helps to streamline this process.
“I created this market in Kerala,” he said proudly. “Now people know there are others willing to buy such papers.”
Life beyond collecting
“I am a photographer. I have a studio back home,” said Georgekutty with a warm smile.
When asked if his family supports his passion, he glanced at his wife, Eliamma Mathew, and smiled. “She didn’t like it at first, but now she comes along with me for exhibitions.”
“I did not like it initially,” Eliamma admitted. “But now I am very proud of him and all of this.”
In addition to being a photographer, Georgekutty is also a Panchayat member.
“I find time for everything equally. Time is the most important thing for me. I believe if we find time for things we like, we can achieve anything,” he said.
He says that his children also share his passion for newspapers. “Whatever I get now is for all of them,” he said.
Eliamma added, “He always wanted our children to be journalists. He used to say that back then.”
“My brother was a journalist,” Georgekutty said. “He worked with the National Herald and The Times of India.”
Preserving the past
Georgekutty stores his newspapers in transparent plastic covers and keeps them in boxes at home.
“Sometimes the papers arrive with small tears, but there’s nothing I can do about it. And sometimes when we take it for exhibitions, some damage is inflicted,” he said.
For the exhibition hosted during the Malayali Margazhi Maholsavam Sargam event held at Asan Memorial School in Chennai, he brought around 300 newspapers.
“We couldn’t bring all the newspapers I have because there wasn’t enough space to display everything,” he explained.
It was also the first time the collection had travelled outside Kerala.
“The organisers convinced us and arranged transportation, making it possible for us to bring all of this here. We came by train,” Georgekutty shared.
“This is a good experience for the kids,” said Anju, an English teacher visiting the exhibition.
“Today, they are not seeing newspapers at all; everything is digital, so it is good that they get to see how things were.”
Back to the future
“My wife once jokingly asked who will take care of all these papers after I die,” Georgekutty remembered with a laugh. “It felt like a stab in my chest at the time.”
His dream is to start a museum for his collection.
“I want to open a museum back home,” he said with hope in his voice.
Georgekutty also collects antiques. Alongside the newspapers, the exhibition displayed old cameras, printing blocks, and acchs - once used to print words on paper.
“There’s a story behind these two cameras,” he said, pointing to the vintage cameras.
“These 120 mm films were used in the past for photography,” he explained, holding an old film carefully wrapped in a plastic cover. “Later, 35 mm films became popular, and press photographers started using cameras like these.”
Labour of love
On the last day of the exhibition, Georgekutty stood amidst his collection, welcoming visitors, his face a mixture of pride and quiet contentment. Each newspaper on display was more than just paper and ink; it was a time capsule, a testament to his unwavering dedication.
For visitors, the exhibition was a journey through time, offering a rare chance to connect with events that shaped the world. For Georgekutty, it was a labour of love - a dream sparked by a simple fascination with headlines that blossomed into a lifelong legacy of preserving history.
As he gently adjusted the display of the Titanic newspaper one last time, it was clear that Georgekutty was more than a collector. He is a keeper of memories, a custodian of history, and a storyteller who lets history speak for itself.
In a world racing towards the digital future, Georgekutty’s collection serves as a reminder of the power of stories and the importance of remembering where we came from, ensuring the past continues to inspire future generations.