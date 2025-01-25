From Preamble to practice: Promoting Constitutional values through education

The NEP also seeks to accomplish the goal of equity and inclusion in higher education. This goal is one that has been constitutionally pursued from the time of its institution in 1950. Initially, through the Directive Principles of State Policy, specifically Article 45, which originally sought to have the state provide free and compulsory education for all children up to the age of fourteen. This provision was later amended to restrict this state duty to children only till the age of six after the 86th Constitutional Amendment Act of 2002. This, coupled with provisions for affirmative action under Part III of the Constitution that outline the fundamental rights of citizens, creates an environment where the state actively seeks to ensure that an individual’s economic, social, political or other constraints do not serve as an impediment to their ability to secure upward mobility in any aspect of their lives.

Significantly, the NEP sets forth an agenda of inclusion and equity in education by proposing a multi-pronged approach. These measures incorporate measures such as inclusive admissions criteria, allocating funds for access to education for marginalized groups, ensuring universal access for students with disabilities, and the creation of Special Education Zones that are tasked with an agenda of providing quality education to marginalised groups. While previous educational policies contemplated inclusion in education on the grounds of caste and gender, the NEP goes beyond these two categories to also include transgender persons, persons with disabilities and economically weaker sections. The NEP brings to life our Constitution by aligning educational policy goals with recent legal and constitutional developments that have ushered in inclusion of newer categories of marginalised persons.

Reasonable people can debate and disagree about whether the NEP as a guide is going to be successful in delivering on the goals that it has set for itself. But it is relevant to note that the NEP, like any policy, is user sensitive. Additionally, the NEP, like our Constitution, is an aspirational document. In the realm of adherence to constitutional values, it is up to those who implement this policy to ensure that during the course of this process efforts are made to safeguard the interests of all the various stakeholders to the educational process.

(The author is Associate Professor and Associate Dean at the School of Law, RV University, Bangalore)