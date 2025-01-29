Is China's mega dam project a geopolitical weapon under the guise of development?

China’s state news agency recently announced government approval for constructing the world’s largest hydropower project, boasting a generation capacity three times that of the Three Gorges Dam. The proposed mega-dam, to be located on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River, represents an engineering feat of unprecedented scale.

Originating from the Angsi Glacier in the Tibetan Himalayas at an altitude of 5,319 metres, the Yarlung Tsangpo traverses the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), where it takes a dramatic turn at the “Great U Bend” before flowing into India as the Siang and eventually becoming the Brahmaputra in India and Jamuna in Bangladesh. Spanning over 3,350 kilometres and crossing four countries (China, India, Bhutan and Bangladesh), the river nourishes the world’s largest delta, hosts unparalleled biodiversity and carves the deepest canyon on Earth.

Given its transboundary nature, any upstream alteration could profoundly impact downstream nations and their ecosystems. China’s plan to build the dam in Medog County, potentially utilising the Yarlung Tsangpo Canyon with its dramatic elevation drop of over 2,000 metres near the U Bend, raises pressing concerns. These include disruptions to water flow, reduced transport of fertile soil downstream, and fears of water diversion for China’s use, which some view as a potential geopolitical weapon under the guise of development.

Impacts on the Brahmaputra

The precise extent of Yarlung Tsangpo’s contribution to the Brahmaputra remains contentious. Existing research presents varying estimates, many of which are outdated. Accurate assessments require up-to-date ground measurements at the river’s tributaries and continuous water flow monitoring across seasons. However, downstream nations face significant challenges due to limited access to upstream data. Geospatial tools and remote sensing offer partial insights into watersheds and precipitation, but comprehensive understanding necessitates detailed on-ground hydrological measurements.

China’s reluctance to share reliable hydrological data with India—particularly after geopolitical standoffs—further exacerbates these challenges. The suspension of data-sharing agreements and non-renewal of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) indicate a lack of long-term commitment to transparency. Open-source models calibrated with available data from TAR reveal erratic river flow patterns for 2024, deviating from the past 25 years of observations. These anomalies raise concerns that the river system may already be under stress from natural or human-induced factors. Adding to this uncertainty is the ongoing construction of multiple smaller dams and the proposed mega-dam, complicating efforts to predict downstream impacts.