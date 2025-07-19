China's renewable energy push in Tibet Autonomous Region a worry for India, warns new study

A new worry may be brewing for India along its borders.

According to a new study, China is systematically harnessing the renewable energy potential of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) for both civilian and military purposes.

Professor and Head of the Geospatial Research Programme, Takshashila Institution, Bengaluru, Dr Y Nithiyanandam, the study's author, has made some significant observations on the strategic importance of TAR for the People’s Republic of China (PRC). He says these factors also help explain why China resists any claim of autonomy by the Tibetan government in exile in India.

"Over the past 12 years, TAR has made significant advancements in its renewable energy development, particularly for projects with a capacity of 20 MW or greater.

"In 2023, Tibet made a substantial leap forward, adding 700 MW through the initiation of 11 projects, which underscored its ongoing commitment to scaling up renewable energy capacity. The momentum continued into 2024, with an additional 860 MW installed across 15 projects, demonstrating a sustained commitment to clean energy initiatives,” states Nithiyanandam.

He went on to observe how 2025 has seen a pivotal shift with 2,600 MW being generated from just two large-scale projects.

"This dramatic increase not only reflects TAR's commitment to expanding its clean energy resources but also underscores the region's potential to become a significant player in the renewable energy landscape,” states the geospatialist in his study.

Nithyanandam argues that "China's sustained investments in TAR's renewable energy sector reflect its commitment to achieving its net neutrality goal and its intention to drive economic development in one of its most remote regions. This energy push has added strategic depth to the region’s importance, especially given its proximity to India."

He then goes on flag the concerns highlighting how many of these installations could also help China's military.

"Though officially positioned within China's 2060 carbon neutrality roadmap, the dual-use character of many renewable, especially solar installations is evident. Large-scale and tactical systems alike serve civilian demands while also meeting the logistical requirements of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), revealing a deeper strategic calculus," he observes in his study, which is based on open-source information and image processing of remotely sensed data.

Nithyanandam's research has also brought several previously undocumented installations to light, contributing fresh insights to our understanding of renewable developments in the remote Himalayan region, which has been under Chinese occupation since 1951.

"A closer look at individual projects reveals a wide-ranging portfolio—from vast solar farms to modest but locally significant units, some of which are fully subsidised. The developments surrounding Shigatse, particularly near airport infrastructure and urban edges, demonstrate clear technological progression. In Gar County, the proximity of solar plants to military facilities suggests an emerging energy-security nexus, with solar power supporting off-grid operations through battery-backed systems,” says Nithiyanandam.

Averaging over 4,500 metres above sea level, Tibet features everything; from towering mountains and deep river gorges in the southeast to expansive high-altitude plains in the northwest. "This dramatic terrain is accompanied by unique climatic and hydrological systems, shaping the region’s renewable energy potential in distinct ways," the paper states.

One of Tibet's greatest renewable assets is solar energy. The region receives solar radiation ranging between 5,852 and 8,400 MJ/m² per year, placing western Tibet in the top-tier (Class I) solar resource category and the southeast in Class II.

Interestingly, Tibet ranks among the sunniest regions globally, with more than 3,000 hours of annual sunshine across many western areas and an average of 8,160 MJ/m² annually in Lhasa alone. This has enabled the development of large-scale photovoltaic (PV) infrastructure, such as the 1.1 GW Yangbajing solar farm, building on long-standing traditions of passive solar design in Tibetan architecture.

The expansion of solar energy in Tibet is more than a story of renewable transition. "It is a case study in the convergence of energy, environment, and security at high altitudes. The pace, scale, and sophistication of these developments reflect a deliberate and multi-layered policy agenda," states the researcher.

Besides solar, TAR's hydropower potential is equally significant. The region is the origin of several of Asia's major river systems, including the Brahmaputra, Indus, and Mekong. While solar and hydro dominate the renewable landscape, wind and geothermal energy also play a role, albeit a limited one.

"Considering these developments, a spatially detailed mapping of renewable resources—solar, wind, and hydro—is essential. Such mapping is crucial for understanding Tibet’s energy landscape and examining dual-use infrastructure, where energy assets may serve both civilian and military purposes," states Nithiyanandam.