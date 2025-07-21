'156 heartbeats at touchdown': Neil Armstrong's historic moonwalk and the Indian who covered it

Fifty-six years later, it still remains the most followed and most romantic space mission yet.

In April 1968, the now-legendary 2001: A Space Odyssey had shown movie audiences around the world a moon landing. Americans would go on to see their astronauts turn reel into real soon. On July 20, 1969 (July 21 in India), two of their men from the Apollo 11 mission didn't just land on the moon, they walked on it too.

Neil Armstrong's famous line while stepping out for his famous moonwalk—'That's one small step for (a) man, a giant leap for mankind'—came at 10:56:20 PM Eastern Time, July 20 (8:26 AM, July 21 for Indians).

The landing of the lunar module had come around six-and-a-half hours earlier at 4:17 pm Eastern Time on the same Sunday (1:47 AM IST, July 21).

Before these goosebump-generating events came heart-pounding moments for those tracking the climax of a dream President John F Kennedy had set in motion in 1961—"of landing a man safely on moon and returning him safely to Earth" before the end of the decade.

Armstrong's heart told its own tale. As the New York Times' John Noble Wilford noted famously in a front-page story, "At the time of the descent rocket ignition, his heartbeat rate registered 110 a minute—77 is normal for him—and it shot up to 156 at touchdown."

Armstrong couldn't help it. With Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin for company, he was forced to take over the controls and steer the module away from where the computer was pointing to since "the auto-targeting was taking us right into a football field-sized crater, with a large number of big boulders and rocks". Finally, the module named 'The Eagle' touched down about 250 kilometres west-southwest of the crater Maskelyne in the Sea of Tranquility.

Armstrong's family watched his walk huddled around a 26-inch television, which his son Rick Armstrong later remembered to be "as big a TV as you could get back then". Such were the times.

They saw Armstrong say early into his two-hour-and-31-minute moonwalk that "the surface is fine and powdery. I can pick it up loosely with my toe. It does adhere in fine layers like powdered charcoal to the sole and sides of my boots. I only go in a small fraction of an inch, maybe an eighth of an inch. But I can see the footprints of my boots in the treads in the fine sandy particles."

President Nixon called the first man to have set foot on moon around 30 minutes after his feat and told him that "because of what you have done the heavens have become a part of man's world, and as you talk to us from the Sea of Tranquility, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to bring peace and tranquility to earth."