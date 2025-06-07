Molly undu, Charlie and Lucy too: Kochi's mounting drug woes

Is Kochi turning increasingly drug-addled? Over 2,000 cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Ernakulam Rural Police in the past year alone capture the gravity of the challenge facing the city.

The surge in cases is triggering mounting public anxiety. Worryingly, teens, with little real-world engagement and rising digital isolation, are becoming the primary victims of this growing peril.

Some families have been battling the scourge for years.

“Even when the house is silent, the sound of smashing pounds my head,” says Hashir (name changed), a native of Muvattupuzha, describing violent outbursts from his elder brother, addicted to drugs, 10 years ago. “He even hit our parents.”

A decade later, not much has changed.

One night, he found his brother smashing newly-installed windows in their under-construction home. “I had to jump in when things got out of hand and slapped him hard across the face,” says Hashir.

The 24-year-old’s story isn't an isolated case. While the youth are falling for the ecstasy these drugs offer, the addiction is shattering families.

Drug seizures have been reported from Kakkanad, Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, and North Paravur in Ernakulam, making these regions major hotspots for the illicit drug trade. With an increasing number of food joints and shadow walkways, areas like Chittethukara and Queen's Walkway have also turned into favourable spots for peddlers, say sources.

Chemical drugs are taking over

With ganja being seen as old-fashioned, it is the chemical drugs that are ruling the ‘trend‘. Schoolchildren are being caught with MDMA-laced biscuits and chocolates jolting even the state government into action.

The drug peddlers have often thrown the enforcement agencies off the scent. For instance, it was just another tea break at Edapally when a Zomato delivery agent overheard a suspicious fragment of a conversation. The shopkeeper discreetly mentioned to his friend, “Molly undu” (“Molly is there”).

Confused, he took some time before realising that Molly was a code name for MDMA, and his friend was a frequent user. Traffickers often use code words like “Lucy” for LSD and “Charlie” for cocaine to avoid detection.

Molly costs around Rs 2,500 per 0.2 gm. Charlie and Lucy are way more expensive, often trafficked during tourist festivals. According to sources, students are handed the drugs free of cost at first. Once they get hooked, they are putty in the hands of the traffickers.

The synthetics travel light: as capsules, crystals, and powders are easily concealed in snacks, water bottles, or vape pens. The compact and potent nature of the synthetic substances makes them the ideal drugs to be passed around during parties and social gatherings.

In 2024, Kerala saw seizures of 24 kg of MDMA, 2 kg of heroin, and 4,500 kg of ganja.

But where do these drugs come from?

Hidden everywhere

The supply of these chemicals has reportedly been traced to Bangalore, while cannabis is trafficked into the state primarily from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Once the supply enters the city, the major dealers/pushers employ street-smart tactics to stay ahead of the law.

“Suppliers hide it in everything—from petrol tanks and headrests to magnetic compartments attached to the underbody. Some cars are modified with split-open seats, where drug packages are hidden inside using double-sided tape. Bikes often hide packets in fuel tanks,” a former user said.

Some carry it in their pockets since they afford the ease of dropping or disposing the packets if the danger of being caught arises. High compressibility of cannabis makes it easier to smuggle it discreetly through the routes. The consumption of ‘sticks’, ‘scores’, or ‘joints’—rolled from packs costing ₹400–₹500, has become as routine as a daily meal.

“Electric posts, public waste bins, and bridge pillars serve as drop spots, particularly when surveillance is intensified. Local hotels operating at night also play a shadowy role, camouflaging the exchange,” he said.

Paying the price

“I felt hyperactive and full of energy on my first use of MDMA. But things went south once the high wore off. I couldn't sleep for two days and was not able to eat any food,” recalls an IT employee.

For many hooked on chemical substances, a fading appetite and slipping cognitive function are just the beginning.

“There have been cases where individuals with chemical addiction have had psychiatric problems, including auditory hallucinations, “ says Dr Shahana KP, a doctor at a de-addiction centre in Kochi operating under the state government's anti-narcotics Vimukthi campaign.

For Ajith, a 55-year-old auto driver, the effects of the drug menace are reflected on the streets on a frequent basis.

”A friend of mine who was also an auto driver got stabbed in the back by a person under the influence of drugs over a fare dispute. Even though he managed to survive, he can barely work,” he says.

Ajith believes autoriders at night aren’t always who they claim to be. “Many outsiders now pose as drivers. It’s not the same city I grew up in.”

Fighting back: From schools to rehab

In 2024-25, Ernakulam topped student drug-related cases. Peer pressure is exacerbating students’ vulnerabilities, making them an easy target for peddlers.

With over 3000 individuals diagnosed at the Ernakulam centre last year alone, rehabilitation centres are at the forefront, offering recovery and support for those struggling with addiction, free of cost.

“Most of the patients getting diagnosed are between the ages of 12-25. But through proper medication and counseling, we have been able to provide a 98 percent recovery,” says Dr Shahana.

While the streets of Kochi continue to grapple with the menace, there’s a growing resolve among authorities, communities, and healthcare workers to free the city from the grip of narcotics. From intensified enforcement and school-level interventions to full-scale awareness drives and free de-addiction support, the fight is gaining momentum.

But it’s not just about raids. The battle against drugs is as much about healing as it is about enforcement. As Dr Shahana notes, “Recovery is possible, but it begins with awareness and compassion.”

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya echoes that optimism. “We are strengthening the school protection groups across Kerala and educating the teachers about such measures. The enforcement has been working effectively in the past months. This is reflected in the increase in the number of cases,” he says.

With continued collaboration between enforcement agencies, health professionals, and the public, Kochi’s drug nightmare doesn’t have to be its destiny. The fight is far from over—but the city is now ready to face its demons head-on.