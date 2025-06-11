61-day tale of two Kasimedus: When the Goliaths go silent and Davids of the sea thrive

'You can only rely on fishing for five months a year'

Velmurugan spoke about how everyone assumes trawl boat owners earn a good income but it is not always true. “There are fishermen who do well and some who suffer. Those who suffer, suffer more during this ban period,” he said.

"We don't gain much by operating the boats. Not anymore. There is the enforcement of the ban. Besides that, we have the off seasons—for instance, the onset of monsoon—besides skyrocketing prices of diesel and other challenges, which form a vicious cycle that wrecks the livelihood of fisherfolk who are dependent on trawl boats," he continued.

“The sea provides for the first three months following the ban, but after that, we can’t go out again for another two months because of the monsoon,” said 48-year-old Jayakumar, fisherman and trawl boat owner.

The Regional Meteorological Centre and government advisories routinely caution fishermen against venturing out into the sea during the northeast monsoon (October to December) due to rough weather conditions.

The off season is soon followed by a period of good catches, which again is short-lived as it is quickly succeeded by a season of low catches due to overfishing and inadequate regulations. “If you count off seasons and months of low catch, you can rely on fishing for livelihood only for five months a year,” Jayakumar said.

The lack of a regular income often pushes fishermen into heavy debt as they struggle to meet their daily expenses. “We can’t move forward without taking a loan. It has become a necessity to meet household expenses,” said Jayakumar. However, as a boat owner, he acknowledges how he is often able to repay such loans—unlike many fishermen who work on trawl boats for their livelihood and struggle to repay loans.

Unhelpful banks and all-guzzling diesel costs

Velmurugan explains that banks most often refuse to give loans to fishermen due to the uncertainty of their profession and concerns about their ability to repay.

“I have little knowledge about banks and loans and I don’t understand what they say most of the time. I only know fishing,” he said, explaining how difficult it is to navigate through such times.

For a single journey to the sea, trawl boats require 2,000 litres of diesel. For one hour, a boat rides on 10 litres of diesel.

Jayakumar explained that the money he earns is only enough to support his family and pay for diesel, leaving him without any opportunity for financial growth. “Fisherfolk’s lives are like this. No one is doing well; eat, work, eat, that is how it is. No one is progressing,” he said.