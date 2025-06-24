50 years of Emergency: The Kerala story – When Pinarayi could no longer get up

"Opening the lock-up door, they came in. I was sitting. I got up.

One of them came and asked:

'What's your name?'

'Vijayan', I said.

'What Vijayan?'

'Pinarayi Vijayan'

The two of them stood on both sides.

I said 'Pinarayi Vjiayan'. One of them repeated after me 'Oh...Pinarayi Vijayan!' Saying this, the first blow was dealt. The first round saw the two of them beating me up. They may perhaps have thought that just the two of them beating me up wasn't enough. A large contingent of cops stood next to the lock-up. Later, three of them, including a CI, came in; making a total of five.

Do I have to narrate the nature of the assault?

Anyone who's familiar with Kerala can guess well enough. Five of them beat me up in all possible ways; I kept falling and getting up... many a time, at many a stage.

Even as they kept up the assault, they repeatedly yelled: 'So you talk against the officers? Against ministers?' In between, blows kept raining. I fell down several times, got up again and again... whenever I could; finally it came to a stage where I could longer get up; I was totally crushed.

Once they realized that I could no longer stand up, they started to stamp me relentlessly, as much as they could. It was just the five of them. This lasted for 15 - 20 minutes, till they were exhausted. Then they left.

I remained motionless on the floor till the next day. By this time, my shirt, dhoti and vest were gone. Only the drawers (undergarment) remained. This is what I underwent in that lock-up!"

… thus goes the chilling tale of a brutal custodial torture that a young Kerala legislator, who would four decades later become the state Chief Minister, underwent in a police lockup. A horrifying account of government brutalities and inhuman treatment during the Emergency, the narrative continued:

"This is my experience. Let me say something to all the members of this House. We are all politicians. We engage in various arguments as part of various sections. But is it part of politics to allow someone to be taken to the police station to be brutally tortured in a police lockup? Is this politics?

...Is this political morality? I want to hence tell the members of this assembly: We are all politicians. We argue for different parties; But we should not try to politically cash in on such things. It wouldn't auger well for anyone. I don't believe any of you would approve of such acts.

I have just one thing to tell Mr Karunakaran. We have made many strong statements, said many things; we would continue to do so. I have mentioned this in my letter to Sri Achuthamenon.

Nobody can prevent such statements. Isn't politics all about this?

In the Communist party alone, innumerable people have undergone such brutalities and sufferings.

Aren't there several who died in police lockup?

Those who led agitations and were shot down?

Stabbed to death and gunned down by bullets?

We continue in this party, aware of all this. We know anything can happen to us at any moment. Knowing fully well what's in store for us, we continue to work for this party....

If you believe you can beat us through suppression, you are wrong. It may decline for a moment, but will soon come back more fiercely; This is all I want to tell Karunakaran. This doesn't auger well. This is not politics; it’s not decency. Today you are the chief minister. Are you attempting a repeat? Are you letting the police have their own way?"

This telling Emergency tale unfolded in front of the legislators comprising both Right and Left wing leaders, who listened with rapt attention. The young leader was in his element, and spoke for long. He finally concluded thus: "I want to tell Sri Karunakaran. This is politics. We shall say what we want to; that too in a strong voice. If you think you can silence us with police action, it won't happen. The mass movement in this country has faced several such actions in the past. Sri Karunakaran should remember the fate of ministers who unleashed violence using the police. You should remember how such people ended up; that’s all I want to say!"

The evocative account left even those in the rival political camp shuddering. The archives of the Kerala legislative assembly have dedicated close to five pages to record the fiery speech of the then Kuthuparamba MLA Pinarayi Vijayan during the discussion on the vote on account on March 30, 1975. The detailed account covers how he was taken into custody on September 28, 1975 from his residence. Vijayan served a jail term of one-and-a-half years.

It's 50 years since the dark age of the Emergency dawned on Indian politics. On a day when Indian democracy was taken to ransom, Kerala too put up a strong resistance. A slew of leaders including Kerala's first Chief Minister EMS Namdoodiripad, Communist veterans from EK Nayanar to VS Achuthanandan, and right-wing leaders like O Rajagopal and K Raman Pillai went behind bars.