Has the government rolled the Production-Linked Incentive scheme dice and lost?

It appears that the government's famed Production-Linked Incentive scheme is fated for the hellbox.

There's no official word yet, but the Centre is reportedly shovel ready to give the $23-billion programme a quiet burial.

As we speak, the scheme is being substantially sanded down, and will neither be expanded to more industries, nor undergo any deadline extensions for the 14 sectors that are currently under its fold.

In the absence of a meaningful overhaul, the highly anticipated and ambitious PLI programme will likely end up as just another intervention that didn't work. Put another way, the government has once again rolled the dice and lost.

While the department's drummers initially dubbed the scheme as a band-aid for fixing everything that has gone wrong with India's manufacturing sector, critics and the opposition were vehement right from day one and remain the scheme's ardent anti-fans even four years after its launch.

There have been multiple attempts to stir the manufacturing pot, but none delivered a knockout success. Launched in 2020-21, the PLI scheme had an ambitious target of increasing the share of manufacturing output to 25% of the GDP by 2025. Five years later, the sector is still stuck exactly where it was -- around 15-17% of the GDP.

In contrast, production powerhouses like China and Vietnam have a share of 26% and 24% respectively, as per the World Bank data.

India's feeble attempts to jump on the manufacturing train, which has already left the station, come at a time when a global trade war is being unleashed by US President Donald Trump. Once a champion of free markets, the US has decidedly turned protectionist, and is now encouraging domestic and foreign investments to step up its manufacturing sector. Under Trump 1.0 too, the US made conscious efforts to reduce its economic reliance on China, and following the Covid pandemic, which exposed the shortfalls of global supply chains, advanced nations began pursuing a China plus one strategy to diversify production lines.

It's against this backdrop that PLI was introduced to compete with the world's factory floor -- China -- and also as the primary plank of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce import reliance. As for exports, the scheme was expected to help India take a flying leap to the first spot. To do so, it offered financial incentives to manufacturers based on their incremental sales, while the incentives were designed both to make Indian products competitive on a global scale, and also to encourage large-scale manufacturing to facilitate big-ticket exports.

Sectors with a potential to emerge as global leaders besides their ability to create jobs were carefully chosen for the programme's pilot launch. Based on the initial success, more strategic sectors were added and to date, 14 key sectors including electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and white goods were covered.

Since its launch, investments worth Rs 1.61 lakh crore, or $18.72 billion, have been reported till November 2024, while production and sales worth some Rs 14 lakh crore, or $162.84 billion, were reported. PLI exports surpassed Rs 5.31 lakh crore, or $61.76 billion, with significant contributions from sectors like large-scale electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing and telecom & networking products.

In reality though, these numbers pound no drum, blow no bugle. As critics point out, there are significant lags in investments in several sectors such as automobiles, advance chemistry cell batteries, specialty steel and textiles. In all, the scheme offered Rs 1.95 lakh crore worth of incentives by FY30, but just Rs 14,020 crore, or 7% of Rs 1.95 lakh crore incentives linked to investments, sales, turnover and value addition, has been disbursed as on November 2024. Participating firms also produced $151.93 billion worth of goods, or 37% of the government target as on October 2024, according to an analysis by the Ministry of Commerce.