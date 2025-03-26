Music is a scream against inequality for Munz, The Down Troddence's frontman

Munz - he chose the name for himself in order not to give away his religion or caste to strangers - is the frontman of The Down Troddence (TDT), a folk-thrash metal band based in Bengaluru.

Thrash metal is an extreme subgenre of heavy metal music.

Firstly, here is the line up of the band: Munz (vocals, lyrics), Varun Raj (lead guitar), Sushin Shyam (synth, sound design, vocals), Nezer Ahmed (bass guitar, lyrics, vocals), Ganesh Radhakrishnan (drums, percussion), Advaith Mohan (rhythm guitar), and Sangeeth Ram (manager).

Of them, Sushin Shyam has tasted success in Mollywood. He has scored music in popular Malayalam movies including Kumbalangi Nights, Minnal Murali and Manjummel Boys.

"Essentially, The Down Troddence is a passion project," says Munz.

A native of Taliparamba

Born in Taliparamba in Kerala's Kannur district to Madhu Sudhakaran, an electrical engineer with a passion for music, and Rejitha Madhu, a theatre artist who has also played small roles in films, Munz, grew up in Kannur before shifting base to Bengaluru. He has a younger sister Thilana, who like himself and his wife Susan Theresa Davis, are designers.

Munz’s parents had tried their best to give him training in various instruments like chenda, tabla, keyboard and formal Carnatic music. He has also learned Bharatanatyam. But he wasn’t particularly good at any of them.

Munz believes he got the bad side of his parents: his father’s bald head and his mother’s anger and anxiety.

Caste discrimination

Munz had been at the receiving end of caste discrimination -- he had seen everything from the derision of classmates to denial to enter temples, and above all, being pushed to the margins of society.

So for Munz, music is a retort to what life has thrown at him.

In a chat with The New Indian Express, he recalled an incident of discrimination he and his father underwent when he was a young lad.

One placid morning, an elderly man near their house passed away. It then fell upon Munz and his father Madhu to make arrangements for the funeral. They devotedly did so. But when the body reached the cemetery for burial, the kin of the deceased didn't want the father-son duo from a "lower caste" to be around. So, Munz and his father had to vacate the spot before the burial took place. This was in "progressive" Kerala.

Such experiences, Munz would later channel into his music.

For TDT, music is largely meant to provoke and scream at the face of inequality. This music is raw and unapologetic, meant to resonate deeply with the listeners, Munz said.

"Some things have to be said through screaming. If someone is sleeping, you can wake them up. If that someone is pretending to be asleep, we've to kick them awake." Munz noted.

TDT was formed in 2008 by Munz and his friend Varun as a bedroom project.

"I first met Varun during a youth festival. I was fascinated by the way he played the electric guitar and asked if I could take a picture with it. Thus we became friends. When he started playing guitar, I started growling. He had never seen anyone growl before, and he was really excited by it. This happened in 2005."

"In 2012, we moved to Bangalore. The reason for the move was that living in Kannur and trying to form a band was challenging. There was no gig or music scene in Kannur, and we felt we needed exposure," Munz said.

How the band was formed

Munz, Varun, and the then-guitarist of the band, Rinoy, went to watch a show of Aviyal in Trivandrum.

"When we saw Aviyal perform, we got inspired and thought we should start our own band," Munz said.

When he and Varun finished composing Death Vanity, (their first song the lyrics of which goes thus, Death Obsessive Vanity/

Crying in insanity/ Stop, breath Reality/ Why should you mad at Me.) they had to go to Ernakulam for the recording.

"At that time, we didn’t know anything about recording. We then learned through some sources that there was someone in Kannur who had knowledge of recording, and that’s how we met Sushin. At that time, Sushin was studying in 11th grade. We took him along with us to Ernakulam to record Death Vanity. Initially, I was against adding a keyboardist to our band, but when I saw Sushin play, I was amazed, and that’s when I decided to include him in the band," Munz said.

Later, it grew into a full-fledged band with six members. They initially created music in isolation before finding a dedicated tribe of musicians to complete their lineup.

The band gained significant recognition in the Indian metal scene for their raw and politically-charged music.

When asked which metal band he would like to collaborate with, Munz quipped, "Scribe." He explains that Scribe is one of their biggest influences. There was a point when Munz sang one of their songs, "I Love You Pavbaji," on stage with them, and that was an amazing experience, he said.

In an interview Munz recalled that when they wrote their first song, "Death Vanity," they thought it was the pinnacle, that nothing could top it. But then they wrote "Shiva," which was also a huge hit. But then they thought it was a fluke. Then they wrote "Nagavali," and at that point, they began to consider the possibility of making an album.