Trump is talking tariffs but dollar is rigging the game

President Donald Trump's condemnation of tariffs as the sole raison d'être for US manufacturing woes without addressing deeper imbalances of currency manipulation and monetary privilege and unleashing of a retaliatory “tariff tsunami” is a misreading of the moment.

For decades, the United States has enjoyed a silent monetary advantage being the de facto global currency hegemon. As custodian of the world's reserve currency together with its ability to inflate and overvalue the dollar at will, the United States has had disproportionate influence in shaping the rules of trade while insulating itself from the vulnerabilities others must bear.

Not only has it tilted global trade in its favour distorting competitiveness and suppressing equitable exchange but it has also used the dollar to develop economic, political and even military muscle which it has not shied away from using.

Free and fair trade with the US is a myth in the face of its unparalleled currency advantage. True free trade assumes a level playing field where currencies reflect economic fundamentals and trade flows respond to comparative advantage, not self-incentivising monetary structures. Today none of the Western currencies including the dollar reflects the strength of their respective economies. Yet the US and the West are able enforce their currency dominance over others.

In this light, tariffs may not be unfair trade barriers, but rather attempts at restoring balance by others to offset this unfair currency advantage that the US enjoys. A mechanism of equity rather than protectionism.

The imposition of tariffs by these nations is not a declaration of hostility but a defensive correction. A response to decades of monetary asymmetry and a desperate effort to level the playing field of global trade.