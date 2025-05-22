INTERVIEW | 'PKK hasn't laid down arms, only ended armed struggle; ball in Turkey's court'

One of the oldest conflicts in West Asia -- the so-called 'Kurdish question' -- is currently inching closer to a solution. Since its foundation in 1923, the Republic of Turkey has failed to establish peaceful and democratic relations with its Kurdish population. Since then, the country's approximately 25 million Kurds have resolutely resisted the denial of their identity, language and rights and a policy of systematic expulsion and forced assimilation. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its founder Abdullah Öcalan have played a key role in shaping the resistance of the Kurdish people since the 1970s.

In October last year, the Turkish politician and leader of the ultranationalist party Devlet Bahçeli took an important step. He called on Öcalan, who is imprisoned on the Turkish prison island of Imrali, to disband the PKK and persuade it to lay down its arms. In return, he hinted at the release of Öcalan and a solution to the Kurdish question in Turkey. Bahçeli took this step in close coordination with his coalition partner and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Öcalan has been in prison since 1999 and had been in total isolation since 2020. His family members, lawyers and political representatives were banned from visiting him. However, seven visits to Imrali have taken place since Bahçeli's initiative. Öcalan used one of these visits on 27 February 2025, to address the public with a “Call for Peace and a Democratic Society”. In his call, he made three historic demands: the democratization of Turkey, the dissolution of the PKK and the end of its armed struggle. The PKK then announced a unilateral ceasefire on March 1 and declared its dissolution, and willingness to lay down its arms after its 12th Party Congress on May 5 to 7.

Öcalan's call attracted a great deal of attention in Turkey and internationally. Since then, there has been renewed hope for a solution to the approximately 100-year-old conflict, particularly in Turkey itself. Important public discussions about the necessary political and legal reforms have been taking place for months now. In this context, Kurdish representatives are calling for the release of Öcalan, an end to Turkish attacks on the Kurdish population, an active role by parliament and the drafting of a new constitution.

Talking to Neena Gopal from an undisclosed location is Zagros Hîwa, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Democratic Communities Union (KCK), on the prospects for success of the latest developments in Turkey. The KCK is an important umbrella organization of political and civil society organisations from Kurdistan, to which -- until its dissolution -- the PKK also belonged.

The PKK has taken the decision to dissolve and lay down arms. What is the regional political context that led to this development?

First of all, it must be emphasised that the PKK has not yet decided to lay down its arms, but to put an end to the method of armed struggle. This does not necessarily mean to lay down arms. The PKK has decided to cease fire and find a way to put an end to the armed conflict with the Turkish state and instead achieve an exchange on an equal footing using democratic political means. People's leader Abdullah Öcalan has taken the historical responsibility for this.

One of the reasons for the current developments is the expansion and deepening of the 'Third World War' that has been going on since the 1990s. The hegemonic relationships in the region have changed, borders are being redrawn and responsibilities redistributed. In recent months, this can be seen above all in the developments in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Cyprus. The system of classic nation-states that was attempted to be established in West Asia and under the control of mainly Turkey and Iran has failed.

We think, that especially in a region like the Middle East, which is characterised by so many different ethnic and religious nations, the system of the nation-state leads to constant instability, crisis and war. It has become clear that the only way to achieve stability in West Asia is inevitably through democratization. Therefore, the call of people’s leader Abdullah Öcalan for ‘Peace and a Democratic Society’ and the PKK’s decision to dissolve itself, is about stepping out of a context of constant conflict, and creating space for peace and democratic politics.