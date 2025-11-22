75 years on: How 'Maroon Angels' in Korean War paved way for India to become leader in UN peacekeeping

As we reflect on the 75th anniversary of the Korean War, the true measure of India's role is not found solely in the corridors of the United Nations, but on the frozen, politically charged soil of the Korean Peninsula. India’s contribution extended far beyond diplomatic maneuvers; it was a complex, risky, and physically demanding commitment of military and medical personnel, establishing the definitive blueprint for its future as a global peacekeeping force.

The Maroon Angels: Leading with Principled Aid

When the Korean War erupted in 1950, India swiftly condemned the aggression but, upholding its principled neutrality, opted out of sending combat forces. Instead, it deployed the 60th Para Field Ambulance (PFA) in December 1950. This was independent India’s first commitment to a UN assignment and the largest contingent of medical personnel—627 people—dispatched by any of the seven states providing medical assistance.

The 60 PFA, known as "The Maroon Angels," was anything but a static field hospital. Commanded by India’s first paratrooper, Lieutenant Colonel A.G. Rangaraj, the unit was designed for airborne operations, often "flying with the offensive operation" and embedding itself in frontline support. Their mission was purely humanitarian: they treated over 222,000 patients, including UN soldiers, Korean civilians, and personnel from opposing forces, underscoring India’s dedication to alleviating suffering rather than escalating violence. This four-year tour, which lasted until February 1954, earned the unit numerous gallantry awards, including two Maha Vir Chakras.

The Custodial Tightrope: NNRC and the Prisoner Stalemate

India's credibility, forged by this impartial medical service, made it the only nation acceptable to both sides to break the diplomatic stalemate over the repatriation of non-repatriated Prisoners of War (POWs). The Armistice Agreement established the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission (NNRC) to resolve this intractable issue, based on the principle of voluntary repatriation.

The NNRC was a politically precarious structure: two members nominated by the UN Command (Sweden and Switzerland), two by the Communist side (Poland and Czechoslovakia), and India, with its non-aligned position, serving as the Chairman and decisive arbiter.

To execute this mandate, India deployed the Custodian Force India (CFI), built around the 190 Brigade, to take physical custody of the 22,959 prisoners. This operation, the first large-scale overseas military peacekeeping mission by India, was overseen by Lieutenant General K.S. Thimayya (Chairman, NNRC) and commanded on the ground by Major General S.P.P. Thorat (Commander, CFI). The operational camp, which housed the CFI, was named Hind Nagar, meaning "Indian City".

A Gauntlet of Logistics and Hostility

The CFI’s deployment was fraught with extraordinary political and logistical difficulties. South Korean President Syngman Rhee’s government was intensely hostile, convinced India was "too pro-Communist". Rhee’s opposition was so absolute that he refused to allow the Indian troops to set foot on South Korean soil outside the designated operational area.

This unprecedented political blockade meant that when the Indian contingent arrived at Incheon harbor in late 1953, the planned overland travel was impossible. Consequently, the United States, as the dominant force in the UN Command, was forced to use helicopters to transport the entire contingent—a mission of several thousand troops—directly from the ships’ decks to the neutral zone in Panmunjom. This forced reliance on the principal belligerent for the safe passage of the "neutral" force dramatically underscored the political tightrope India was walking.

Nerve and Neutrality on the Ground

The CFI’s duty—holding custody and facilitating "explanations" to allow the POWs to choose their future—was executed amidst constant tension, especially during the harsh Korean winter that defined the mission’s short, sharp tenure (late September 1953 to mid-February 1954).

Major General S.P.P. Thorat, the CFI Commander, exhibited decisive leadership that became legendary. In one high-stakes incident, Chinese POWs rioted and took Major Grewal of 6 JAT prisoner. Defying the advice of his own officers and risking his life, General Thorat "stalked unarmed into the swirling PW compound" and personally persuaded the unruly prisoners into obedience, securing the release of Major Grewal without resorting to the use of force. This act of restraint and courage averted a catastrophic escalation that could have derailed the entire armistice.

The professionalism of the Indian leadership was critical. Both General Thimayya, as Chairman of the NNRC and Gen Thorat as Commander of the CFI, maintained extensive correspondence, denying charges and counter charges about handling of prisoners to ensure a fair and impartial environ for exercise of their rights. Ultimately, the professionalism and maturity displayed by Thimayya and Thorat earned international acknowledgment, including high appreciation from leaders like President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The arduous and complex mission in Korea provided the Indian Army with its first large-scale, politically complex international experience. It cemented the doctrine of active, professional neutrality and established the foundational credibility that continues to underpin India's global leadership in UN peacekeeping operations today.

(The author is International Research Advisor and Good Will Ambassador, Korean War Memorial Organization, Seoul)