László Krasznahorkai: A Nobel for unparalleled dystopian and melancholic resistance

"He gazed sadly at the threatening sky, at the burned-out remnants of a locust-plagued summer, and suddenly saw on the twig of an acacia, as in a vision, the progress of spring, summer, fall and winter, as if the whole of time were a frivolous interlude in the much greater space of eternity, a brilliant conjuring trick to produce something apparently orderly out of chaos, to establish a vantage point from which chance might begin to look like necessity..."

"Death, he felt, was only a kind of warning rather than a desperate and permanent end."

After the news broke that Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai had won the Nobel Prize in Literature, I scoured through my Gmail drafts and found these passages from Satantango—two lines I had once saved and that now resurfaced with renewed meaning.

I felt compelled to share this as a glimpse into the depth and intensity of Krasznahorkai's remarkable prose.

"So, at last, the inimitable Krasznahorkai has won the Nobel Prize in Literature," I sighed. I say "at last" because for writers like him such an honor has long been overdue.

Doris Lessing won the award at 87. Krasznahorkai is only 71.

In these times of social media saturation, artificial intelligence, and global catastrophe, voices like Hemingway, Kafka, Beckett, and Krasznahorkai—and those in their lineage—are rare and precious. They illuminate the bleakness of existence—not to overwhelm us, but to remind that even amid despair, a fragile thread of hope can still be found.

I was hooked on Krasznahorkai after reading Satantango (1985), his bleak and mesmerising debut, later adapted into a haunting film by Béla Tarr.

Since then, I’ve read two more of his works: The Last Wolf and Herman (2017), a pair of novellas exploring isolation and moral exhaustion, and Seiobo There Below (2013), a meditative collection of stories bound by themes of art, beauty, and spiritual devotion.

Satantango is a funny but dark work. The elements and landscape reflects the despondent lives of the people who witness a miracle only to discover that there are no miracles.