INTERVIEW | ‘My mom was constantly destroying me, stitching me back’: Arundhati Roy

Have you felt this about God of Small Things? The way, many forget the politics of it. Dissociate that part and then make it all about Kerala, the beautiful place...

And children. Initially, you know, how it was. People were filing cases against me. And then, when it won the Bookers, it became akin to a book about children. That's what people tend to do — make it easier for themselves.

You mention in God of Small Things the dichotomy of the Communist Party. How the comrades were dismissive or reluctant to support Velutha when he was wrongly accused. Do you think that facet of the party has changed?

The absolute dismissal of the idea of dealing with caste by saying class is caste. All the while, actually being casteist yourself and all the leaders at that point being upper-caste people. I hope it has changed. I don't live here, so I don't want to sound like I am an expert. I think all political parties have had to deal directly with the question of caste. They have just begun to. Which is not to say there is no casteism or that terrible things are not being said. I recently read about what Adoor Gopalakrishnan said, and that was shocking.

In the book, you talk about your mother gifting a typewriter to you, and you writing in it after meeting your father in a hotel in Paharganj...

Actually, the first time I met my father was a hilariously strange scene. And I came home and wrote it with the typewriter gifted to me by my mother. That entire account, almost all of it, is in the book. The first time I met my father was when I was 25.

Is that when you started writing, a beginning, so to speak, into literature...

At that time, I was still practising. There were some experimental screenplays and things like that. But yes, it was around then.

When did God of Small Things take root in you?

After I finished the film, Electric Moon, I decided I wanted to work alone. Until then, I had no money or a place to live. All I used to think about was money — how to survive, how to pay the rent, how to manage from one week to the next. But after I wrote Electric Moon, I had enough money saved for a year at least to start thinking about what I really wanted to write. The films were just me practising, honing my skills, therefore not taking on the big themes.

You have a knack for the titles. The Algebra of Infinite Justice, God of Small Things... When do you come up with them in your process of writing?

While writing, they just appear on the screen, proclaiming — Hello, here I am, this is what I am.

And Mother Mary Comes to Me. Was it like that? Were you listening to the Beatles?

Obviously. Nobody talks much to me about how this — this is a rock n roll book. It is from the song ‘Let it be’ and I have said this in the dedication: For Mary Roy, who never said Let It Be. Because Paul McCartney’s mother’s name is also Mary, who died when he was very young. My mother was not his mother (laughs). Very quickly into writing the book, the song came and landed on my wrist like a butterfly. Mother Mary Comes to Me, there wasn’t going to be any other title.

Why after her death?

Because I was shocked by my reaction to her death. I was shocked and humiliated because I couldn't understand why I was so devastated. It's not like I was young or she was. And also because, from the time I was three to now, I could never talk to her as she had asthma. You just had to hold it in. I never said anything or reacted to anything ever. By the time I was beyond all that emotional blackmail, I never wanted to defeat her. I always wanted her to go out like a queen. Which is what she did, and I wanted to write about this extraordinary person and in the most honest way possible.

What is your relationship with religion? You had written that you were not indoctrinated to caste because you were always left alone. What about religion? Are you an atheist?

I am a person who never allows the circle to close. As Proust said, I believe in the possibility of everything. I don't believe that I know everything, and I don’t believe in the Books. But I believe in wonder and magic and miracles and beautiful things, and whoever created all of us has also created a lot of beauty, for which I will not be interested in a scientific explanation.

There have been a lot of political attacks against you throughout your career as a writer. How did you gain the courage to move forward amid all that?

See, it would be surprising in this scenario if there weren’t any attacks. There are so many of my friends like Sai Baba or Umar Khalid, who are in jail. If I were not sort of well-known as a writer and protected by my readers from across the world, I think I would not have survived. Keeping quiet is not a choice for me. It's not because I am brave or that I can change the world. Only because if I don't write what I am thinking, I should just stop writing, go and teach yoga or something. I do it to preserve the integrity of my writing self.

Is this your first time launching in Kochi?

Yes. There is a little bit of upset in Delhi. We only did a small function there that was not public. The public launch is in Kochi.

How do you come to terms with the responses of your relatives who read your works?

I am not a family person. I left when I was 16, and I am not really in touch with them. I just deal with relatives like I deal with anybody else. For me, there is nothing there. Except for my brother, whom I adore.

You have been vocal against the political scenario in India. What hope do you have in the current situation, when you're once again facing charges against you?

I am very aware that this book is written and is coming out when the most horrific genocide in the 21st century is being carried out. I am talking about Gaza. It is very different from other genocides as it is live-streamed. It is easier for us to reach the images of dying Palestinian children who queue up for a glass of water. Everybody is watching. I thought that at least in Kerala, people would come out onto the streets. But not really. Today, Modi and this government have brought us to this space, where, if the Trump tariffs kick in, which they have, we are actually poised for a catastrophe. So many jobs would be lost. So yeah, I am aware of the context. This is in the backdrop of severe situations all over the world.

You speak for the people who are suffering all over the world. Even when we are aware of the things, we are reduced to only spreading the awareness. What do you think about it?

There is no such thing as the voiceless. There is only the deliberately silent and preferably unheard. There is an increasing crisis in democracy all over the world. If you currently look at polls and surveys from around the world, the public is always against the governments on the issue of Palestine. There have been several direct actions and public protests, which are incredible. This has forced some change, at least in the mainstream media. I don’t know what’s going to happen now. The strange thing is that the regimes and rulers of democratic countries are on the side of Israel, the one committing the genocide, the oppression, the apartheid. India, shamefully, once a friend of Palestine, is now a friend of Israel.

Was it unexpected?

No, Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu have been paddling in the sea, buying Pegasus and exchanging weapons. As I had said before, America supports Israel with its wealth and India supports it with its poverty, sending thousands of poor people to work there, as it expelled Palestinians. In India, especially in the north, the Hindu right is so pro-Israel. Anyone coming out is immediately beaten up. Then, in Kerala, a lot of Christians are pro-Israel for their own reasons. So is in the North-East. It is shameful. We are a country that has lost its way, its dignity and moral standing in the world.

Coming back to the books, the Delhi in ‘Ministry of Utmost Happiness’, is that your Delhi? Your love for the city?

My Delhi. But it is also so much more than Delhi, it is Kashmir too and more. I know that Ministry is a much more difficult book than the others I have written. The point is, I don't always have to produce baby food. The idea of the Ministry, the graveyard of Anjum, the general guesthouse... It is a revolution. In the Ministry, what I am saying is that the other way very much exists; all you have to do is look for them. In Mother Mary, it is another way of handling relationships. Everyone doesn't need to react the same way — as we are trained to in the olden days by tradition or in the modern days by therapy. Everyone is trained to wrap themselves in a language that isn’t necessarily theirs.

Mrs Roy, for Kerala, is a towering figure. She has changed the lives of many women here. And it's here that you are releasing the book. Is it a full circle moment?

It's a sign of love and respect. Even a sign of believing in the intelligence of people, that they don't want some hagiography. You may love somebody, but they are complicated people. There is a part in the book where I meet her after seven years of being estranged. She and I went to an older Syrian Christian woman's home. She was talking to her about the case. After everything that woman said to her: "Mrs Roy, what will we do with these rights that you want us to have? Why are you trying to destroy our community?" I wanted to tell her ‘Wait a minute, she is not just fighting for equal rights for inheritance for women. She is fighting for the right not to be a perfect mother, not to be an obedient woman, and most of all not to be a bore like you.' So we have to be able to give ourselves that space to be bad as well. It's okay. I wanted to give her that space here.

What are you up to next?

I don't work on projects. Somebody once told me, I write like they have already killed me. You have just done it, now there is nothing. And you have to reinvent yourself. I have to reinvent myself. After you do something, it's important to be completely empty for a while.

Are you still seditious at heart?

Yes. Always will be.