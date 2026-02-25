No big names, Just big dreams: 'Nukkad Natak' takes the road less travelled

A black kurti paired with a red coloured stole around the neck, a hand-painted caravan that is carrying roughly 20 people, backpacks ready, schedules set, but where are they heading to? A road trip to a trekking place, or a beach escape, or a retreat in the mountains? Well, the destination is none of these, as the team is heading to different places in India to promote their first independent film Nukkad Natak.

If you’re scrolling through your Instagram or YouTube and still haven’t come across Tanmaya Shekhar's and Molshri's innovative-marketing strategies for their upcoming film Nukkad Natak, you're probably missing out on something. With no star-studded cast and no established industry names attached, the film stands apart in today’s commercial cinema landscape. The movie is, in fact, directed by a 28-year-old Kanpur IIT student, who wants to make a change in society through his films. Written and directed by Tanmaya Shekhar with Molshri and Shivang Rajpal in lead roles, Nukkad Natak is hitting the screens on February 27.

No production house, no backup in the industry

Nukkad Natak was first premiered in UK’s Asian Film Festival, where Molshri bagged the award for the best actor. The film also went on to win the Best Debut Film Trophy at the Indo-German Film Week 2025 and the Special Jury Award in Kolkata International Film Festival in 2025. The next step, as Molshree says, was pretty simple-“Reaching out to production houses with our film and getting a decent producer who would release Nukkad Natakon big screens.” But after months of struggle, they were unable to get a production house, so they went to different OTT platforms, but luck did not favour them. After years of writing mails, knocking on the doors of several producers and OTTs, Tanmaya decided to independently release the movie in theatres all over India.

“But the most challenging part was spreading awareness of the movie. And as an outsider in Bollywood, it's really tough to go from place to place to promote the movie. But one thing we were sure of was that it had to reach every village in India,” Molshri tells TNIE. That is when the crew decided to move to different villages and cities in India in their caravan and promote their movie.

A film showing two Indias within one India

Tanmaya Shekhar’s directorial debut Nukkad Natak (street play) revolves around the lives of two college students Molshri and Shivang, who are expelled from the college for some reason. Following this, the duo requests the director of the college not to expel them, assuring that they will do anything for the college, and that’s when they are handed over the responsibility of going to a slum area and educating the children. It’s a coming-of-age drama where the two actors as individuals realise that what may have been served on their plate so easily is actually what some people struggle for years. In this story its education that is easily accessible to Molshree and Shivang, and when they go to the slum, their bubble breaks when they have to encourage the parents of the poor to send their children to schools and make them understand that education is a basic right of every human being.