From player to architect: How one man spent 60 years building Indian volleyball

There have been times when Indian volleyball has drawn international attention, and also times when it has been down on its knees. Through the ups and downs, GE Sridharan's life has run alongside the chequered course of the game for over 60 years. His love for volleyball would develop into a lifelong obsession, not merely with playing it, but creating systems and pathways for emerging players to shine, where there were none.

It all started in a school selection line in Hyderabad in the 1960s. "I was actually much more interested in cricket," Sridharan recalls of his childhood. "Near my house, there was a cricket ground. There were several star players, like Mohammad Azharuddin, present. We used to play with them."

Volleyball got into his life simply by force. His father was a military man who thought that cricket was too tender. "He used to tell me, you have to go and play some tough game," Sridharan says. It is that impulse that brought him to the volleyball trials in 1964 -- and directly into the realm of rejection.

"The coach removed my name first," he remembers. "He said 'you are very small, you don't have the fitness'."

Chance and perseverance came to his rescue three days later. A district education officer saw him at practice near his home and instructed the coach to take him. "I was shocked," Sridharan says.

The visit to Delhi that followed was life-altering. "I was very young, carrying all my bags, telling everybody I'm going to Delhi for volleyball." But the root of it went deeper.

"If children want to become sportspersons in any sport, their mother needs to be interested," he says. "My mother was very interested in volleyball. She would bring me to the ground. She kept telling me, you will play."